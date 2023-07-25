Female firefighters 'forced to strip to their underwear in front of male colleagues'

Female firefighters at Kent have had to strip to their underwear. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Female firefighters have been forced to strip to their underwear in front of their male colleagues, a damning new report has revealed.

The Fire Brigades Union has demanded Kent Fire and Rescue Service stop it from happening, criticising the "extremely inappropriate" practice.

They are having to change down to their underwear before putting on their firefighting kit ahead of an incident.

Matt Wrack, the union's secretary, said: "Fire stations are workplaces – and it is unacceptable that firefighters are being put in the position of stripping down to their underwear in full view of colleagues, or even the public."

It said it told Kent's chief fire officer Ann Millington that concerns about the changing set up had been raised previously.

"She also appeared to defend the practice, stating that stripping down to underwear could prevent overheating," the union said.

"To be clear, this is not common practice elsewhere; the accepted practice is that fire kit is donned over cotton workwear," Wrack told His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

That watchdog has published its own damning assessment of the culture of England's fire brigades.

It found that new recruits were humiliated, a rape was acted out, women were told to make the tea, and the use of racist language was seen as "having a laugh" across some of the services.

are among examples of unacceptable behaviour in England's fire and rescue services, a new report says.

His Majesty's Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services Roy Wilsher said was left "shocked and appalled" by the "deeply troubling" findings, saying the sector "needs to be brought into the 21st century".

Wrack pointed out in his letter to the inspectorate that Millington said no complaint has been made.

He argued it was "naive" to say that because HMICFRS has said some staff are too worried about reporting bad behaviour in case they suffer a backlash.

Millington told The Guardian: "Crews told us that wearing trousers under firefighting leggings makes them feel hotter, and practically all of them, men and women, wanted the option not to wear trousers under PPE.

"Especially at this time during warmer weather, many firefighters raised the discomfort of trousers becoming sweaty under leggings and said it can become very uncomfortable.

"Individuals who choose not to wear trousers under PPE are expected to be aware of their own privacy/dignity and that of their colleagues while undressing behind open fire engine doors.

"I would like to add that we have previously offered to discuss this matter with the FBU, and they have not responded."