Female police officer with life-changing injuries after Leicester Square stabbing leaves hospital

Police investigating stabbing of two officers in Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A female police officer who suffered life changing injuries after being stabbed in central London has been discharged from hospital.

The female officer suffered the injuries when she was stabbed in the arm in Leicester Square. Her male colleague who suffered multiple stab wounds, remains under medical supervision, the Met said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken into police custody.

An investigation into the incident is under way and Scotland Yard has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Policewoman suffers life changing injures after two officers stabbed in Leicester Square

Read More: Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

The Met commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said the officer had challenged the suspect over suspicions that he had a knife. She was stabbed through a vein in her arm, leading to huge blood loss, as the suspect attempted to flee.

A male officer caught up with him but was stabbed three times in the neck, and once in the chest.

DCS Owain Richards said: “The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplify the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, should contact the police on 020 8785 8244.