Female prison guard, 22, who had 'explicit' fling with 'manipulative and dangerous' inmate in cleaning cupboard spared jail

General view of Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A female prison officer who had sexual encounters with a "manipulative" and "dangerous" prisoner in a cleaning cupboard has been spared jail.

Victoria Whitmore, 22, who was 19-years-old at the time of the incidents, was discovered having sexual trysts with the 30-year-old inmate after the prison launched an investigation.

The mother-of-one was spared jail on Monday after a judge heard that she was "naive and impressionable" while undertaking duties at HMP Woodhil - the high-risk prison housing notorious inmate Charles Bronson.

The court heard how Whitmore, of Crownhill, Milton Keynes, stepped down from prison duties to spend time with serving prisoner, Gavin McIntosh, engaging in "sexually explicit" phone calls with the prisoner.

The pair had previously been seen to enter a cleaning cupboard at the prison together where "kissing" and "sexual touching" took place.

Whitmore was suspended from duties at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes, on May 20, 2021, however the teenager was later spotted on CCTV at HMP Swaleside on two occasions - the last visit of which took place on November 2021.

The court heard how McIntosh was a serving prisoner at HMP Swaleside during that period.

Whitmore was visibly emotional during her sentencing hearing at Amersham Crown Court, Buckingamshire, over one count of misconduct in a public office.

Whitmore, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, alleged that sexual intercourse did not take place - a claim that was accepted by the prosecution.

The incidents, which took place at the prison between February 10, 2021 and May 8, 2021, were caught on CCTV during the subsequent investigation by the prison.

Defending Whitemore, Mr Pateman said that his client was "naive and impressionable" to undertake such liaisons.

He added: "She is not under any illusions that immediate custody may be the outcome today. She has brought her bag with her."

Prosecutor Olivia English said: "Ms Whitmore was leaving prison duties to spend time with a serving prisoner and having personal phone contact with a serving prisoner.

"Phone call downloads have been produced, which the Crown says Ms Whitmore engaged in during a number of phone calls with Mr Macintosh and sometimes with a third party."

The court heard that some of the calls were "sexually explicit" in nature, with Ms English adding: "The investigation into the relationship between both parties started in February 2021 and culminated in the discovery of phone call transcripts and CCTV."

"The Crown would suggest that whilst not being in public office, that is significant and indicates the length of the relationship.

"It appears the relationship continued after she was suspended in May 2021.

Oliver Pateman, defence counsel for Whitmore, said: "There has been no offending since these incidents, which in my submission, is relevant.

"Mr Macintosh was a manipulative and dangerous prisoner."

Whitmore was handed a nine-month prison sentence - suspended for 18 months, by the Judge Catherine Tulk.

She was also told to complete up to 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days as part of sentencing.