'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

By Megan Hinton

A primary school teacher, who was branded a "master of deceit", is facing jail after she was found guilty of sexually abusing two schoolboys in her care.

Carol Ann White, 39, of Uddingston, near Glasgow was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old and 12-year-old pupil at two primary schools in Scotland.

Police discovered the teacher had been messaging a 12-year-old boy with special educational needs during lockdown.

An investigation revealed a total of 1,185 texts had been exchanged over a three-week period between the pair which included eight indecent images of the child and inappropriate images of herself, with one captioned "cockblock of the year goes to Covid-19".

The disgraced teacher asked the 12-year-old to touch himself intimately whilst on a Facetime call and later kissed the boy up to 50 times during a school trip.

In police interviews, the victim said White had groped him and forced his hand down the front of her trousers saying: "Miss White said if you touch me I will touch you and then grabbed my hand and put it down her trousers. It happened once."

Police discovered the predator had also abused an 11-year-old boy at another primary school who revealed during interviews that White had kissed him in a school cupboard on one occasion and also held his head against her groin and rubbed him with her breast.

The 11-year-old boy told the court: "We were talking about football because she is a big Celtic fan and the kiss just happened.

"For the last year I've felt like I had to protect her because I thought she was this nice person but she really wasn't.

"If you were Miss White's teacher's pet then she would favour you. It felt quite good. Looking back I feel disgusted."

White denied two counts of engaging in sexual activity with the boys between August 2018 and May 2020 but was convicted by a jury following one hour of a deliberations after a seven-day trial at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

She cried uncontrollably following the verdict and has been placed on the sex offenders' register whilst awaiting sentencing in June.

Depute fiscal Kevin Jarvis said: "By day she was a respectable teacher, by night she was discussing sexual innuendos with a 12-year-old pupil before reverting back to a respectable adult again.

"She was the master of deceit."