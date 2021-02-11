Breaking News

F1 driver Fernando Alonso hospitalised after serious road accident

Racing driver Fernando Alonso has been rushed to hospital. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has been rushed to hospital after a serious road accident while he was cycling.

The racing driver is training for his return to the grid this season but was involved in a crash in Switzerland on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from his F1 team said: "Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

"Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021

The 39-year-old is conscious following the incident in Switzerland and will undergo further tests on Friday.

Alonso, who helped Toyota win the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in 2018 and 2019, is set to make a full-time return to F1 after he signed for Alpine - previously known as Renault - for the 2021 campaign.

The Spaniard claimed both his F1 titles with the same team in 2005 and 2006 and this will be his third stint with the constructor.

Alonso has won dozens of Grands Prix during his F1 career. Picture: PA Images

He starred for Renault in the early years, before quitting McLaren after one season following a turbulent campaign alongside the then-rookie Lewis Hamilton.

He returned to Renault before a four-year period at Ferrari, where he came close to winning the title on two occasions.

After leaving the Italian team, he went back to McLaren, but he bowed out after the switch proved unsuccessful.

He retired in 2018 but surprised fans last summer when he announced he would return to the sport this year after signing a contract with Alpine.