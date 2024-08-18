Dozens injured after Ferris wheel catches fire at German music festival

The Ferris wheel after a fire broke out at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Around 30 people have been hurt after a Ferris wheel caught fire at a German music festival.

The incident took place when Ferris wheel gondolas caught fire at the Highfield Festival at Stormthaler Lake, near Leipzig.

Some 18 people were taken to hospital, with four suffering burn injuries and one hurting themselves by falling.

"Those affected are receiving treatment and are doing well considering the circumstances," the festival organisers said in a statement.

It added: "We are in close coordination with the fire brigade, the police and the rescue and medical services."

A burnt-out gondola of the Ferris wheel after a fire broke out on the Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP). Picture: Alamy

The cause of the fire is unknown.

German rapper Ski Aggoo was performing when the fire broke out.

He said: "I am absolutely dismayed and shocked by the Ferris wheel fire during my show on the Highfield.

"I was only told in my ear that I should not cancel the show under any circumstances but should first remain in dialogue with you so that there is no mass panic.

"For me, the priority was that the situation did not escalate further, which fortunately also worked.

"Thank you for staying so calm and possibly preventing worse.

16 August 2024, Saxony, Großpösna: Visitors go to the Highfield Festival. Picture: Alamy

"The decisive factor for this was above all the work of the rescue workers, who reacted so quickly and thus prevented the work."

The festival restarted later on Saturday night, with organisers telling revellers: "Please continue to look after one another! You are doing a great job. The shows are back in action".