Few glasses of wine a week could keep high blood pressure at bay - study

24 August 2021, 08:05

A few glasses of red wine a week could help people avoid high blood pressure
A few glasses of red wine a week could help people avoid high blood pressure. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A few glasses of red wine a week can help keep high blood pressure at bay, a new study has suggested.

Lower blood pressure could be linked to a higher intake of foods rich in flavonoids, such as berries, apples, tea and - to the delight of many - red wine.

Researchers at Queen's University in Belfast, working with Kiel University in Schleswig-Holstein, made the discovery in research involving 900 adults in Germany.

Although previous studies have shown flavonoids can improve heart health, the team said this was the first occasion in which data explained their link to lowering blood pressure.

Watch: Shopper smashes shelves of wine at Co-op in anger over Covid one-way system

Read more: Cheaper wine on the cards as Govt closes in on New Zealand trade deal

Watch: Wine importer tells James O'Brien of struggles with post-Brexit red tape

Researchers said they focused on the role played by microbes in the gut microbiome in metabolising flavonoids found in the likes of tea, apples and red wine, which then worked to bring down blood pressure.

The results have been published in Hypertension - an American Heart Association journal.

Professor Aedin Cassidy, chair and professor in nutrition and preventive medicine at the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's, was the study's lead investigator.

"Our gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolising flavonoids to enhance their cardioprotective effects, and this study provides evidence to suggest these blood-pressure-lowering effects are achievable with simple changes to the daily diet," he said.

However, moderation is important, with the research finding that three glasses of red wine per week - or 80 grams of berries a day - was best for keeping high blood pressure at bay.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Afghanistan

US steps up pace of evacuations as Taliban warn deadline must be met
Numbers have risen sharply in the last three years.

Internet grooming levels reach record high sparking calls for stricter online regulation
New York chiefjJudge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York’s governor (Hans Pennink/AP)

Kathy Hochul becomes first female governor of New York

The person who was on the no-fly list is no longer considered a person of interest

Person on no-fly list flown to UK during Kabul evacuation, Govt confirms
The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday

Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

Kamala Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London