Fifa boss calls for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse following ‘abhorrent’ incident

21 January 2024, 16:18

Fifa boss president Gianni Infantino (left) has called for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse. It comes after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the pitch after hearing monkey noises targetted at him (right)
Fifa boss president Gianni Infantino (left) has called for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse. It comes after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the pitch after hearing monkey noises targetted at him (right). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Fifa boss president Gianni Infantino has called for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after "totally abhorrent" incidents at Udinese and Sheffield Wednesday.

AC Milan's players walked off the pitch after France international goalkeeper Mike Maignan reported hearing monkey noises coming from a section of the crowd at the Stadio Friuli.

Coventry's Kasey Palmer said he received similar abuse similar abuse at Hillsborough and their 2-1 win was stopped for several minutes while the match officials spoke to both managers.

Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer is consoled by Mark Robins at the end with fans gestures during the Sheffield Wednesday FC v Coventry City FC sky bet EFL Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, 20 January 2024
Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer is consoled by Mark Robins at the end with fans gestures during the Sheffield Wednesday FC v Coventry City FC sky bet EFL Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, 20 January 2024. Picture: Alamy
Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted an Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half yesterday. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan
Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted an Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half yesterday. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan. Picture: Alamy

Infantino said there should be harsher punishments moving forward.

"As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists," he said in a Fifa post on social media.

"Fifa and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!

"The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday's events have my undivided support.

"We need ALL the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society."

Football's anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out praised Kasey Palmer and Mike Maignan for their bravery in calling out "yet more disgusting racist behaviour".

"Now it’s up to authorities and clubs to punish those responsible, but if clubs cannot prevent this happening, they too should face consequences," the group said.

"We welcome stronger and more meaningful punishments, as called for by Fifa.

"It cannot be on the players to solve this. We wish it were not the case, but they are already showing courage under extreme distress and emotional trauma. They need support with actions not words," Kick It Out concluded.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with FIFA World Club Cup Trophy after Man City win 4-0 the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, Jeddah
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with FIFA World Club Cup Trophy after Man City win 4-0 the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, Jeddah. Picture: Alamy

Following the game at Udinese where Maignan walked off the pitch, the French goalkeeper said something had to change as racist abuse has been part of football for too long.

"This shouldn't exist in the world of football, but unfortunately for many years this is a recurrence," he told Milan TV after confirming he heard fans making monkey noises.

"With all the cameras present and sanctions for these things, something must be done to change things.

"We all have to react, we must do something because you can't play like this."

Milan and city rivals Inter have both publicly supported Maignan, Serie A said it "condemns all forms of racism", while France striker Kylian Mbappe said "enough is enough".

"You are very far from being alone Mike Maignan. We are all with you. Still the same problems and still NO solution. Enough is enough. NO TO RACISM," Mbappe posted on X.

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright applauded the "solidarity" in the Milan side and urged teams to "keep walking off" when they hear abuse and called for stronger sanctions.

