Fifa tells PM: Let footballers dodge hotel quarantine when they visit red list countries

25 August 2021, 16:49 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 16:56

Boris Johnson has been written to over quarantine rules - which sees tourists put in buses and taken to a hotel
By Will Taylor

Footballers should be allowed to dodge quarantining in hotels after visiting a red list country, the boss of Fifa has told Boris Johnson.

Gianni Infantino wants players who fly out to play in upcoming international games to avoid the protocol.

Under the traffic light system, anyone visiting a red country – considered the most dangerous to visit due to their Covid outbreaks – has to isolate in an approved hotel for more than a week and pay to do so.

It has made travel to many countries effectively unviable for many, as the cost for one adult runs to £2,285 - with the threat of a fine up to £10,000 and a jail term of up to 10 years for those who try to dodge it.

To ensure their players will still be available for games after football's international break, English clubs have said they would not let their players fly to red list countries for matches.

This will see the likes of Mohamed Salah become unavailable to play for their countries, such as Egypt.

Mr Infantino, the president of Fifa, has now written to the Prime Minister asking for the rules to be changed for footballers.

Mr Infantino wants players to be allowed to dodge hotel quarantine
Mr Infantino wants players to be allowed to dodge hotel quarantine. Picture: Alamy

"We have faced global problems together in the past and must continue to do so in the future," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The release of players in the upcoming international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance.

"I am grateful for the support and cooperation from many stakeholders in the game during this challenging period.

"I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.

"On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red-list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer."

Almost 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs were due to travel to 26 red list countries, and more were also affected when the English Football League followed suit. The latter is responsible for clubs at the second, third and fourth tiers of English football's league system.

International football caused some anger in the summer when rules were changed to allow VIPs to attend the Euro 2020 tournament more easily.

The Government said the officials had to abide by conditions when they arrived to visit Wembley.

LBC heard how one caller was furious at the VIPs being given special treatment while his daughter had to strip back her wedding plans.

Mr Infantino added: "I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.

"Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19. Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming Fifa’s World Cup qualifiers."

