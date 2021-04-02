Fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner scoops £122 million Euromillions jackpot

2 April 2021, 22:39

A UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday's jackpot prize of £122 million
A UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday's jackpot prize of £122 million. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday's jackpot prize of £122 million in the Euromillions draw, making them the fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner.

The lucky player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers.

Players are being urged to check their tickets in order to claim the prize of £122,550,350.80

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 04, 21, 34, 40, 47, and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05.

Camelot's Andy Carter, Senior Winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What brilliant news, one UK winner has scooped tonight's massive £122 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"They are now the fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner."

It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after another lucky ticket-holder won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year's Day.

