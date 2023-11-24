Fifth teenager who pulled out of Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead in crash 'still in shock'

24 November 2023, 19:29 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 19:32

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday. Picture: North Wales Police

By Will Taylor

The fifth teenager who pulled out of a Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead after a car crash is still in shock, his father has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jevon Hirst and Harvey Owen, both 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were found dead in an upside down car after they went missing during a camping trip in North Wales on Sunday.

Their Ford Fiesta came off a road between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales.

A friend of Hugo's has since revealed that another friend had planned on going on the trip but changed his mind at the last minute.

His father, who has not been named, has now revealed his son is "still in shock" and "we feel we have lost a member of our family".

He told The Sun it would take "a long time" for him to come to terms with what happened.

Read more: 'They were so unlucky': Owner of Welsh farm where four teens died in car crash describes 'brutal' weather group faced

Read more: Teens may have been lying dead in overturned car for two days after north Wales crash

A vigil was held for the group of boys on Wednesday
A vigil was held for the group of boys on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

This evening, Harvey's mother said: "I know it sounds like a cliche, but Harvey was a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way.

"Laid back, charismatic, cheeky, a boy not of his time, he always thought outside the box, he was creative and funny.

"The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept.

"I've lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can't accept that I won’t be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again."

The group had stopped off at Premier Foods in Harlech on Sunday, where they stayed with a friend's grandfather the night before.

A shopkeeper said the boys were "happy and laughing" as they shopped for coal and pasta before heading off.

Lucy Jones said they all appeared to be "in a really good mood".

"They were happy, laughing and joking around," she told the Sun.

"They were arguing, saying 'I can't afford this, I can't afford that.' But they all seemed to be in a really good mood.'"

Their phones are believed to have lost signal and stopped sending and receiving messages shortly after their trip to the shop.

The group stopped off for supplies during their trip
The group stopped off for supplies during their trip. Picture: Google Maps

Farmer Rhys Williams, who lives at the nearby Garreg Hyll Drem Farm, said previously: "They were so unlucky, the way the car went in. It has gone into the ditch, low into the ditch.

He continued: "On Sunday the water was high. It is brutal on Sunday. There's always a foot or two of water in the ditch but it can come up to six feet, the level of the car.

"It was bad on Friday and Saturday, the river had gone high quickly. But by Tuesday morning the level had come down. They were so unlucky."

The farmer added: "They must have been going from Harlech north towards Snowdonia. This is one of two roads they could have taken.

"There are no tracks on the road, nothing to be seen. It's a sharp bend, it narrows. There were lots of leaves on that corner."

Police looking for four missing teenagers in north Wales find four bodies

The boys all studied at a Shropshire school that had already lost two other pupils in recent weeks.

Alfie McCormick, 18, and Ben Worrall, 17, died just days apart and a local priest said the community was still grieving.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'Unbearable that Harvey will always be 17': Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash pays tribute to 'cheeky' boy

Red paint is sprayed over the BBC's headquarters ahead of a Palestine March.

BBC staff 'barred from joining march against anti-Semitism' over impartiality rules

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 24 hostages in ceasefire exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish charged with driving under the influence in Beverly Hills

Yaffa Ada

‘Happiness locked up in grief’ as Israelis celebrate return of hostages

The 13 Israelis who have been freed

Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

Mikhail Kasyanov

Ex-prime minister who became Putin foe added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under Gaza truce, including 13 Israelis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

Russia Ukraine Children

Russian legislator denies adopting girl taken from Ukrainian children’s home

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

An artist's impression of the Amataresu particle.

'What the heck is going on?': Scientists baffled by mysterious cosmic ray that came from beyond our galaxy

Artificial Intelligence

Vladimir Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight ‘dangerous’ western monopoly

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses in Kazaa, eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire allows hostage exchanges to begin

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England
Celebrations as 13 Israelis are freed from Hamas captivity

The faces of the freed: Hamas releases 24 hostages including four children after two months in 'the bowels of hell'
Sir Mark Rowley was furious at the case against PC Fisher (not pictured)

'Thank God for the sense of British juries': Met chief slams driving case against armed cop who rushed to terror attack
Gagged activists hold a placard as persons wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron stand behind

Protesters urge French government to endorse EU rape law proposal

Leaning tower of tree-sa: The Christmas tree in March, Cambridgeshire

On the Christmas list: ‘Awful’ wonky festive tree slammed by locals in Cambridgeshire town

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Drilling resumes in bid to rescue workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India

Alex Salmond has launched a court action for damages against the Scottish Government.

Alex Salmond sues Scottish Government for £3m over 'cover up'

Fans are auditing Quality Street boxes to see how many of their favourites are included

'Where are the green triangles?': Quality Street fans auditing tubs to check how many there is of their favourite flavour
HSBC customers have been struggling to access online and app services

HSBC mobile and online banking services down on Black Friday due to ‘internal system issue’
Snow could fall across the UK next week amid plummeting temperatures

Map shows exact parts of UK facing snow as Britain plunges into freezing temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit