Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years

By Henry Moore

The fifty-one men, dubbed Monsieur tout le Monde, convicted of raping or attempting to rape Gisèle Pelicot have been jailed for more than 400 years collectively.

The vile group, branded Mr Everyman by the French press, were convicted of assaulting Gisèle Pelicot over the course of more than a decade after her husband drugged her and invited them in.

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, was found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years.

He drugged his ex-wife, raping her and inviting dozens of men to also abuse her over nearly a decade.

Those men have now received jail sentences, combining to more than 400 years.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her. Picture: Alamy, handout

In total, the court found 46 men guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault.

Despite the high combined number, prosecutors had expected the men to receive longer jail sentences individually.

A soldier, retired firefighter and plumber were among the men sentenced for their crimes.

Joan K, 27, was handed a 10-year sentence for raping Ms Pelicot twice in the space of a year.

Roman V, 63, will face 15 years behind bars after raping Ms Pelicot six times in a single month between December 2019 and January 2020,

73-year-old retiree Jacques C was jailed for five years after being convicted of one count of rape.

One of the men, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has also been found guilty of raping his own wife with the help of Pelicot.

Co-defendants leaves the Avignon courthouse for the trial of Gisele Pelicot's former partner, Dominique Pelicot, accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her. Picture: Alamy

Gisèle's trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.

Campaigners against sexual violence were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims.

Pelicot first came to the attention of police in September 2020, when a supermarket security guard caught him filming up women's skirts.

Police subsequently found his library of homemade images documenting years of abuse inflicted on his wife - more than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked "abuse", "her rapists", "night alone" and other titles.

