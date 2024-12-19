James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years
19 December 2024, 11:26
The fifty-one men, dubbed Monsieur tout le Monde, convicted of raping or attempting to rape Gisèle Pelicot have been jailed for more than 400 years collectively.
The vile group, branded Mr Everyman by the French press, were convicted of assaulting Gisèle Pelicot over the course of more than a decade after her husband drugged her and invited them in.
Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, was found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years.
He drugged his ex-wife, raping her and inviting dozens of men to also abuse her over nearly a decade.
Those men have now received jail sentences, combining to more than 400 years.
In total, the court found 46 men guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault.
Despite the high combined number, prosecutors had expected the men to receive longer jail sentences individually.
A soldier, retired firefighter and plumber were among the men sentenced for their crimes.
Joan K, 27, was handed a 10-year sentence for raping Ms Pelicot twice in the space of a year.
Roman V, 63, will face 15 years behind bars after raping Ms Pelicot six times in a single month between December 2019 and January 2020,
73-year-old retiree Jacques C was jailed for five years after being convicted of one count of rape.
One of the men, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has also been found guilty of raping his own wife with the help of Pelicot.
Gisèle's trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.
Campaigners against sexual violence were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims.
Pelicot first came to the attention of police in September 2020, when a supermarket security guard caught him filming up women's skirts.
Police subsequently found his library of homemade images documenting years of abuse inflicted on his wife - more than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked "abuse", "her rapists", "night alone" and other titles.
Here is the full list of convictions:
- Christian Lescole found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Cyrille Delville found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Florian Rocca found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Jacques Cubeau found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Nicolas Francois found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.
- Simoné Mekenese found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Thierry Parisis found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Patrice Nicolle found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Nizar Hamida found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Boris Moulin found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Dominique Davies found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Jerome Vilela found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Didier Sambuchi found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Cyprien Culieras found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Mathieu Dartus found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Quentin Hennebert found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Cyril Beaubis found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Philippe Leleu found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Jean-Luc LA found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Fabien Sotton found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Karim Sebaoui found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.
- Redouane Azougagh found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Joan Kawai found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Jean-Marc LeLoup found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Andy Rodriguez found guilty of attempted rape.
- Vincent Coullet found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Adrien Longeron found guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery.
- Hughes Malago found guilty of attempted rape
- Ahmed Tbarik found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Paul-Koikoi Grovogui found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Omar Douiri found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Husamettin Dogan found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Romain Vandevelde found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Joseph Cocco found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.
- Hassan Ouamou found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Redouane El Farihi found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Saifeddine Ghabi acquitted of rape and attempted rape but found guilty of sexual assault.
- Jean Tirano found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Mohamed Rafaa found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Ludovick Blemeur found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Patrick Aron found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Abdelali Dallal found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Grégory Serviol found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Cedric Grassot found guilty of aggravated rape.
- Cendric Venzin found guilty of aggravated rape.