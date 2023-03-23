Filming on latest Top Gear series will not resume following Flintoff horror crash

Filming on the latest series of Top Gear will not resume following an investigation into an accident that left presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff injured, the BBC has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Filming on the latest series of Top Gear will not resume following an investigation into an accident that left presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff injured, the BBC has said.

The presenter was was taken to hospital following an accident at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

The corporation said in statement: "Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34."

It added: “We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.

Read more: Teenager stabbed to death in Northampton named as 16-year-old Rohan Shand

Read more: Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to become England men's record goalscorer

“Finally there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

Freddie Flintoff next to the McLaren 600LT on the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh, June 2019. Picture: Alamy

The broadcaster said it has "sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery".

The BBC said it has "sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery". Picture: Alamy

Flintoff previously crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire while filming the show in February 2019.

He also crashed during a drag race in Yorkshire later that year in September, but was unharmed.