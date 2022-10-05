Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Filming of the movie 'Rust' will resume after actor Alec Baldwin and the production company reached a settlement over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set in New Mexico in October last year after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off.

Baldwin and Ms Hutchins' family have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in February against the actor and other defendants.

A statement released by Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, from the New York law firm Quinn Emamuel, said: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son.

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Filming will resume in January.

Ms Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins will be an executive producer for the film and will receive a portion of the profits.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, is expected to resume his role.

It is not known what involvement Baldwin will have.

Ms Hutchins was fatally shot on set in 2021. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Mr Hutchins read: "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC.

"As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed."

He added: "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin).

"All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.

"I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."

It is not known what involvement Baldwin will have in the film going forward. Picture: Alamy

The final police report on the shooting is expected this month.

Baldwin is among four people who may face criminal charges once the report is completed, a New Mexico prosecutor said in September.

District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the proposed settlement would not affect whether criminal charges are filed.

"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought," read a statement issued on her behalf.

"No one is above the law."