Final Attempt To Stop Heathrow Strikes On Tuesday

Delays at Heathrow in July. Picture: PA

Officials from Heathrow Airport and Unite the union are holding talks to avert strike action which would disrupt flights at the airport on Tuesday.

Strike action is still scheduled for Tuesday, and the walkout of workers would mean many more flights risk being cancelled.

The strike action planned for Monday was suspended at the last minute on Sunday.

Members of the Unite union were due to stage a 48 hour walkout from one minute past midnight over an ongoing pay dispute.

In a brief statement yesterday, Unite said they hoped talks with senior Heathrow Airport directors would prevent the second 24 hour strike planned for tomorrow.

HEATHROW LATEST: Tomorrow’s (Monday 5 Aug) strike SUSPENDED to allow for further talks at Acas. Unite Statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/K3N25JLKBw — Unite the union (@unitetheunion) August 4, 2019

Several airlines reinstated their flights today, but 16 flights were still cancelled, including flights to the US and Doha and three by Lufthansa.

#Heathrow strike action has been called off for today but there are still cancelled flights - talks over the pay dispute will continue this am between the union and Airport bosses. Tomorrow’s strike action still due to go ahead @GMB pic.twitter.com/2NrU1S6mO5 — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) August 5, 2019

Heathrow's website contains information for travellers about what to do on strike days.

Strikes are also scheduled for 23 and 24 August.