Final Attempt To Stop Heathrow Strikes On Tuesday

5 August 2019, 14:28

Delays at Heathrow in July
Delays at Heathrow in July. Picture: PA

Officials from Heathrow Airport and Unite the union are holding talks to avert strike action which would disrupt flights at the airport on Tuesday.

Strike action is still scheduled for Tuesday, and the walkout of workers would mean many more flights risk being cancelled.

The strike action planned for Monday was suspended at the last minute on Sunday.

Members of the Unite union were due to stage a 48 hour walkout from one minute past midnight over an ongoing pay dispute.

In a brief statement yesterday, Unite said they hoped talks with senior Heathrow Airport directors would prevent the second 24 hour strike planned for tomorrow.

Several airlines reinstated their flights today, but 16 flights were still cancelled, including flights to the US and Doha and three by Lufthansa.

Heathrow's website contains information for travellers about what to do on strike days.

Strikes are also scheduled for 23 and 24 August.

