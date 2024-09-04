Final Grenfell Tower report set to reveal findings seven-years after tragic fire claimed 72 lives

4 September 2024, 07:46

The long-running inquiry's second report, which will be published on Wednesday, will present findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly, claiming the lives of 72 people.
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A long-awaited report concerning the tragic deaths of 72 individuals in the Grenfell Tower fire is set to be released more than seven years after the disaster.

This comprehensive document, which marks the final report of the inquiry into the 2017 tragedy, is anticipated to outline in detail the actions and responsibilities of corporate firms within the construction sector, the local council, the London Fire Brigade, and the government.

The families of those who perished have called for this to be a “landmark report,” one that instigates significant change after what has been described as a "web of blame" that emerged during the inquiry hearings.

A previous report from the first phase of the inquiry, published in 2019, found that the cladding on the tower did not meet building regulations and was the "primary" factor in the rapid and "profoundly shocking" spread of the fire.

This final report follows further hearings into the tower’s 2016 refurbishment and will draw conclusions on how the west London block of flats ended up in a condition that allowed the fire to spread so quickly.

The release of this report comes just over a week after a major fire in east London at a block undergoing cladding removal due to safety concerns raised after the Grenfell fire.

No justice without people behind bars, says 12-year-old Grenfell victim's aunt

Read more: Fire union chief slams 'disgusting' lack of action ahead of final report into Grenfell Tower tragedy

LBC Views: Dagenham fire sparks 'Grenfell 2' fears acting as a stark reminder of the ongoing building safety crisis

The non-fatal Dagenham fire has reignited fierce criticism, particularly from bereaved families and survivors’ group Grenfell United, which highlighted the “painfully slow progress of remediation across the country” and the “lack of urgency” concerning building safety.

Dame Judith Hackitt, who conducted an independent review into building regulations in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster, expressed her concern that so many people continue to live in fear and uncertainty over the safety of their homes.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Dagenham fire served as a stark reminder of the importance of learning from the Grenfell disaster to ensure such mistakes are never repeated.

The Fire Brigades Union has described the Grenfell fire as "a crime caused by deregulation and institutional failings at the highest level."

The final hearing of the inquiry’s second phase concluded in November 2022, with families speaking of their prolonged wait and ongoing battle for justice.

The findings from this final report could increase pressure on the police and prosecutors to expedite their efforts to bring those responsible to justice—a demand survivors and bereaved families have long called for.

The blaze in 2017 claimed 72 lives
In May, the Metropolitan Police stated their investigation would not be completed until the end of 2025, after which prosecutors would take another year to determine whether charges could be brought.

Survivors and bereaved families have described this wait, which could see the pursuit of justice extend to a decade after the fire, as “unbearable.”

According to police and prosecutors, the vast investigation into the fire has already produced 27,000 lines of inquiry and over 12,000 witness statements.

A total of 58 individuals and 19 companies and organisations remain under investigation for potential criminal charges, with over 300 hours of interviews conducted.

Potential charges under consideration include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office, health and safety breaches, fraud, and violations of fire safety and building regulations.

