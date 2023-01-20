Final offer to halt train strikes: Rail bosses drop key condition in bid to end dispute

Rail bosses have made a final offer to stop strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rail bosses have made a "best and final offer" in a bid to halt further strikes over pay, jobs and working conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the offer to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) included a minimum pay rise of 9% over two years and guaranteed no compulsory redundancies until at least the end of December 2024, which is an improvement to the previous offer of April 1 2024.

It also dropped the demand for the RMT to accept a condition of "driver-only operation".

"The offer, made through an outline framework agreement, would allow the industry to adapt to significant changes in the ways in which passengers use the railway, while offering rewarding and varied careers for staff," a statement read.

"If accepted, it would help recover the industry's finances post-covid, reducing the burden on taxpayers at a time of significant pressure on public spending."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union's executive will consider the offer and decide its next steps "in due course".

Read more: Rail minister admits settling dispute months ago would have cost less than impact of strikes

Read more: Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union's executive will consider the offer. Picture: Alamy

Under the offer, staff who are paid below a certain threshold will receive a guaranteed £1,750 in year one, ensuring that lower paid employees benefit most.

Pay would be backdated to the relevant 2022 pay award date with employers, enabling staff to benefit from a lump sum payment in the first available pay run.

The RDG said many of its proposals "simply extend" best practice already in place in parts of the network, including the creation of a new multi-skilled station role, new "station groups" so that staff are more able to move between stations to help passengers, for example where there are staff shortages, and the use of part-time contracts and flexible working rosters.

Current voluntary working arrangements on Sundays will also be formalised under the proposals, which the RDG said would help reduce delays and disruption for passengers during weekend travel.

Stations have been emptied out in recent months as services came to a halt. Picture: Alamy

The RDG said industrial action has cost the industry about £480 million in lost ticket revenue since June, on top of its current £2 billion fares shortfall post-Covid.

Steve Montgomery, chair of the RDG, said: "This is a fair offer that gives RMT members a significant uplift over the next two years - weighted particularly for those on lower incomes who we know are most feeling the squeeze - while allowing the railway to innovate and adapt to new travel patterns.

"It also means we can offer our people more varied, rewarding careers.

"With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175 million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid, we urge the RMT to put this offer to its members so we can bring an end to this damaging dispute for our people, our passengers and the long-term future of Britain's railways."

The RMT said its national executive will now consider details in the offer and what next steps to take.

A statement said: "The proposals include detailed documentation covering a range of issues that affect all of our grade groups at these 14 companies and will require serious and careful consideration.

"The proposals on pay and job security are directly conditional on cost savings and alterations to contractual terms, entitlements, and working practices."

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "The National Executive Committee will be considering this matter and has made no decision on the proposals nor any of the elements within them.

"We will give an update on our next steps in due course."

Staff want better pay and working conditions. Picture: Alamy

The RDG has also held meetings with the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), which has also take industrial action in recent months over pay and working conditions.

However, TSSA organising director Luke Chester said no "final offer" that "covers all members" was made to the union.

Speaking outside the First Group offices in Paddington, west London, he said: "Talks progressed today around a range of issues as we know in the dispute from pay, job security, changes within the industry and terms and conditions of employment.

"We haven't received a final offer from the company which covers all of our members involved in the dispute."