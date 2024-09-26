Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK

26 September 2024, 19:17 | Updated: 26 September 2024, 19:54

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure
A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure. Picture: Gloucestershire Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old mother-of-five, who died after getting a Brazilian Bum Lift, was warned just hours before not to go ahead with the procedure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Webb died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after having cosmetic treatment in Gloucester.

Diana Webb, 58, spoke to her cousin on the phone for two hours before the procedure, saying: "You don't need it - you already look beautiful."

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Webb - who called herself Alice's "second mum" - said: "We had talked about it a lot before she went to have the procedure.

"She had told me she was going to have this done and I said she didn’t need it - she already looked beautiful.

"And she was stunning on her own.

"We were on the phone for two hours before she went. Alice said they seemed really professional and put her at ease about the procedure.

"She was not one of these people that would go and just have something done without looking at every little detail first, obviously because she worked in the industry too.

"Alice put her heart into her work. She took every course she could take, including this one, because she wanted to make sure she got everything right."

Read more: Heartbreaking final post of mum-of-five who is first to die from Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Read more: Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Emergency services rushed to Alice's home on Monday evening after she became unwell.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but died just hours later.

Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Gloucestershire police said.

Alice Webb
Alice Webb. Picture: Facebook

Alice's partner, Dane Knight, shared a tribute on Facebook, saying: "Want to say a heart felt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

"There [were] some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids' mouth."

Alice is understood to have joined the beauty and aesthetics industry two years ago and was an advanced aesthetic practitioner.

A GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the family by her friend, Abigail Irwin, said: "She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon."

Ms Irwin added: "Alice was beautiful inside and out with the biggest heart, her family was her world she is leaving behind her partner Dane & 5 beautiful children."

Alice Webb
Alice Webb. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Gloucestershire police said in a statement: "Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester.

"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

"She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware.

"The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.

"The two people who had been arrested have been released on police bail."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK

Man arrested after Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Helene upgraded to Category 3 as it barrels toward Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Zelensky visits Washington as election year divide grows over Ukraine war

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan avoid trial after agreeing divorce settlement

Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'

Baroness Warsi

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'

Trump with his fist in the air

‘Secret Service responsible for failures ahead of Trump assassination attempt’

Chung Pui-kuen, the former chief editor of Hong Kong’s now shuttered pro-democracy news outlet Stand News, walks past waiting media as he arrives at the Wanchai District Court ahead of the final sente

Hong Kong court sentences former editor to 21 months in jail

New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the press at a news conference on Monday

New York City mayor charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

At least 11 killed after Israeli airstrike hits school in northern Gaza

A man carries a damaged bicycle at the site of an Israeli air strike in Saksakieh, south Lebanon

Netanyahu: Israel will not stop striking Hezbollah until our goals are achieved

More flooding is set to hit the UK after a week of heavy rain

More flood misery as thunderstorms and rain continue to sweep England - and now tornadoes on the way too

New York City mayor Eric Adams charged with bribery and fraud

New York City mayor Eric Adams charged with bribery and fraud - as he vows to 'continue with the job'

Three charged over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot amid claims suspects demanded £12.5m to avoid photo leak

Three charged over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot amid claims suspects demanded £12.5m to avoid photo leak

Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty admits 'some may say we overstated risk of Covid to public' at start of pandemic

Seven current and ex police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing over accessing files related to Sarah Everard's disappearance

Seven Met officers to face misconduct hearing over Sarah Everard case files

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Convicted killer, 45, admits murder of woman whose body was cut up and dumped in park and river nine miles apart
Chris Good, 52, died in a parachute accident while representing Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships in South Africa

SAS soldier killed in parachute accident in South Africa while representing Great Britain at world skydiving contest
The Kremlin is warning against the West supporting Ukraine's attacks on its territory

Changes to Russia's nuclear policy a 'warning' to Ukraine's allies not to support Kyiv's attacks, Kremlin says
The Cure performing at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans in May 2023

The Cure announce new album and release first new song in 16 years

Ian Langley

Man charged over death of 'kind' dad-of-one killed by XL bully 'while walking beloved puppy'
Police urge Mohamad al-Fayed victims to come forward as Harrods boss apologises for 'toxic culture of secrecy'

Police urge Mohamed al-Fayed victims to come forward as Harrods boss apologises for 'toxic culture of secrecy'
A Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled 122mm multiple rocket launcher fires on an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Russian missiles and drones target Kyiv for five hours

Popular Greek singer Marinella performs in Athens

Greek singer Marinella in hospital after collapsing during concert

'Significant development' in notorious Cheese Wire Killer cold case as police identify 200 possible DNA matches

'Significant development' in notorious Cheese Wire Killer cold case as police identify 200 possible DNA matches
The US, UK, France and other allies jointly called on Wednesday for an immediate 21-day ceasefire

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rules out UK and US ceasefire proposal with Lebanon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit