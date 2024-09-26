Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure. Picture: Gloucestershire Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old mother-of-five, who died after getting a Brazilian Bum Lift, was warned just hours before not to go ahead with the procedure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alice Webb died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after having cosmetic treatment in Gloucester.

Diana Webb, 58, spoke to her cousin on the phone for two hours before the procedure, saying: "You don't need it - you already look beautiful."

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Webb - who called herself Alice's "second mum" - said: "We had talked about it a lot before she went to have the procedure.

"She had told me she was going to have this done and I said she didn’t need it - she already looked beautiful.

"And she was stunning on her own.

"We were on the phone for two hours before she went. Alice said they seemed really professional and put her at ease about the procedure.

"She was not one of these people that would go and just have something done without looking at every little detail first, obviously because she worked in the industry too.

"Alice put her heart into her work. She took every course she could take, including this one, because she wanted to make sure she got everything right."

Read more: Heartbreaking final post of mum-of-five who is first to die from Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Read more: Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Emergency services rushed to Alice's home on Monday evening after she became unwell.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but died just hours later.

Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Gloucestershire police said.

Alice Webb. Picture: Facebook

Alice's partner, Dane Knight, shared a tribute on Facebook, saying: "Want to say a heart felt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

"There [were] some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids' mouth."

Alice is understood to have joined the beauty and aesthetics industry two years ago and was an advanced aesthetic practitioner.

A GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the family by her friend, Abigail Irwin, said: "She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon."

Ms Irwin added: "Alice was beautiful inside and out with the biggest heart, her family was her world she is leaving behind her partner Dane & 5 beautiful children."

Alice Webb. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Gloucestershire police said in a statement: "Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester.

"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

"She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware.

"The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.

"The two people who had been arrested have been released on police bail."