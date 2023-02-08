Finish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback

8 February 2023, 18:56

A Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has made a remarkable comeback, bagging a gold medal in 15km freestyle skiing championship in Tampere last month.
By Chris Samuel

Remi Lindholm's privates became a rather public talking point at the winter games when it emerged that had to tackle the unusual issue during the 50-kilometre cross-country freestyle in Beijing.

But less than 12 months later, the Athlete has made a phenomenal return, coming top of a field of 169 skiers in the intermediate start event.

In an Instagram post commemorating the his 20.8-second victory, Remi said: "Thank you so much to everyone for the great messages, for the encouragement at the track and for living in front of the TV [in reference to his friends celebrating his win from home]."

The 25-year-old suffered the unfortunate incident in China last year despite Winter Olympics officials reducing the event to just 30 kilometres due to the unexpected cold.

Speaking to Finnish outlet IL in 2022 after finishing 28th in the 50km event, he said: You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished.

"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through."

Remi Lindholm of Team Finland competes during the Men's Cross-Country Skiing 50km Mass Start Free on Day 15 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Lindolm went on to describe the pain that came next, when his body started to reacclimatise to a normal heat. as "unbearable".

But Beijing wasn't the first time the dogged competitor has suffered from this affliction, having been previously hit by icy conditions in Ruka, Finland, the previous year.

Lindholm could well add another medal to his collection if he features at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, this year.

The competition happens to begin on the one-year anniversary of the icy incident in Beijing.

