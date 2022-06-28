Finland and Sweden set to join Nato after Turkey drop objections

28 June 2022, 21:54 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 21:56

Nato summit in Spain
Nato summit in Spain. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

The leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland have signed a trilateral agreement that will clear the way for the two Nordic states to join NATO and clears objections from Istanbul over the application.

Announcing the deal following talks in Spain NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism."

The deal is a blow for Vladimir Putin who, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, is getting more "NATO on his doorstep".

Read More: Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Sauli Niinisto, president of Finland, said: "We had a thorough meeting with president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and prime minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, facilitated by secretary general of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

"As a result of that meeting, our foreign ministers signed a trilateral memorandum which confirms that Turkey will at the Madrid summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO."

Sweden and Finland agree deal to join Nato
Sweden and Finland agree deal to join Nato. Picture: Getty

Turkish President Recep Erdogan had been poised to block Helsinki and Stockholm’s applications to accede to the 30-member state over their stance on Kurdish rebel groups Turkey considers terrorists.

The two countries, who both share borders with Russia, abandoned decades of exile from the coalition after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted from the Spanish capital: “Fantastic news as we kick off the NATO Summit.

“Sweden and Finland's membership will make our brilliant alliance stronger and safer.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Danny Kruger spoke out against women having an absolute right to bodily autonomy

Women 'don't have absolute right of bodily autonomy' says Tory MP after Roe v Wade ruling

Sadiq Khan has called for a return to the single market

We must rejoin EU single market, urges Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan said he wouldn't join RMT workers on the picket line

Khan won't join RMT picket line as he calls on Government to end dispute

Breaking
Deborah James has died aged 40

Beloved podcaster Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said Steve Bray should not be considered a criminal over his protest

'Steve Bray may be inconvenient but he's not a criminal' Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Maxwell has been jailed

Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking underage girls

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Alcatraz escapees could still be alive

Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon

The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan welcomed the news that the Met Police was being placed in 'special measures'

Sadiq Khan says next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to save woman

Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

Paying for petrol with contactless card and fuel tank symbol

What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival

ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

Latest News

See more Latest News

(Alamy)

Turkey lifts objections to Sweden and Finland joining Nato

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
Dog in Drainage Pipe

New York trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog
Workers at the scene where an Amtrak train was derailed after striking a lorry

Four killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US state
France New Parliament

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

Migrant Deaths

50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Migrants in Spain

Spanish PM blames traffickers and migrants for deaths at border in Morocco
John Hinckley Jr

Hinckley says he is sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

Ukrainian shopping centre

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre
Colombia Prison Fire

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London