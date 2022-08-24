Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin apologises for topless picture of influencers at official residence

24 August 2022, 14:26 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 14:31

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women
Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise after a photo was posted on social media that showed two topless women kissing at her official government summer residence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government should be enjoying an excessive social life.

Ms Marin confirmed the photo was taken in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers following a music festival in early July.

Ms Marin does not appear in the image; the two women featured have their chests covered with a sign that says "Finland".

One of the women, described as a social media influencer, posted the photo, which was removed shortly after news outlets started reporting about it.

Read more: Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

Ms Marin heads a five-party governing coalition in Finland
Ms Marin heads a five-party governing coalition in Finland. Picture: Alamy

"In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologise for that. That photo shouldn't have been taken," Ms Marin said, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Sabina Särkkä, 33, a social media influencer who was one of the topless women in the picture, also said she was "deeply sorry" for causing further embarrassment Ms Marin.

Ms Särkkä said: "I published on 10.7. an inappropriate picture that should not have been taken. I am deeply sorry and apologize for my behaviour."

She said the post-festival gathering was a private party and the names of all guests were provided to the security detail that monitors the Kesaranta property, located in the northern part of Helsinki.

The two-story wooden villa from 1873 features a seaside sauna, a pavilion, a jetty, and a tennis court.

"We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesaranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use," Ms Marin said, according to YLE.

In the video leaked last week, Ms Marin appeared with friends at a different private party.

She has acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a "boisterous way" and that alcohol - but, to her knowledge, no drugs - was involved.

Read more: 'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin poses at her official residence, Kesaranta, in Helsinki
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin poses at her official residence, Kesaranta, in Helsinki. Picture: Alamy

Ms Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when. She said on Friday that she took a drug test to put an end to speculation about illegal substance use.

The results were negative, Ms Marin reported on Monday, adding she paid for the test herself.

One of Finland's major newspapers, Helsingin Sanomat, reported that with a general election scheduled next year, frustration is growing among member's of the prime minister's Social Democratic Party.

While no-one is talking about pressuring Ms Marin to resign and she remains popular within the party, some members interviewed by the newspaper were critical of her judgment amid the war in Ukraine and Finland's pending bid to join Nato.

One party member, Helsingin Sanomat, quoted anonymously noted that Finland still is a relatively conservative country, especially outside the capital region.

Ms Marin heads a five-party governing coalition, and it has won praise for guiding the country steadfastly through the Covid-19 pandemic and the Nato application process.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Judge involved in Archie Battersbee case to rule on similar case involving a 6 year old girl

Judge from Archie Battersbee case to rule on whether girl, six, has life support withdrawn

Another London bus strike to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival

Bank Holiday bus strike to clash with London's Notting Hill Carnival as revellers warned of delays

Locals have said they are "shocked" and "worried" about the spike in moped watch crimes

'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

Red Arrows members have been investigated

Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

Elizabeth Line sections to link up on Sunday 6th November

Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

The TUC has called for an increase of the national minimum wage

Trade unions demand national minimum wage increase to £15 amid mass walkouts over pay

Olivia may have been killed in a tit-for-tat attack

Target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead arrested as two sources 'name gunman'

Just Stop Oil demonstrated at three service stations on Wednesday.

Protesters glue themselves to petrol courts and 'smash up pumps' on M25 as police make 9 arrests

Rab Wardell, 37, died in his sleep overnight on Monday.

Olympian Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell, 37, as he suffered cardiac arrest

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Criminals urged to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

The UK and Ukraine have announced a new digital trade agreement six months after Russia's invasion

'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

Passengers evacuated through Eurotunnel on foot after train broke down beneath English Channel

Eurotunnel passengers evacuated on foot after train breaks down under English Channel

Police have released CCTV imagery in their probe into the murder of Ashley Dale

CCTV appeal launched after murder of 'shining light' council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast has launched on Spotify

'People should expect the real me': Meghan Markle launches new 'unfiltered' Archetypes podcast

Met Police drops Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Met Police drop Jeffrey Epstein investigation and will take 'no further action' over allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Panda Twins

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

Russia Ukraine War Explainer

Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine

France Drought

Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

Japan Prime Minister COVID

Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

Finland Prime Minister Party

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Russia Ex Mayor Arrested

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honour of the country’s National Flag Day

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

People in the arrivals hall at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

Japan to ease Covid border controls from September 7

A Brothers Home victim weeps during a press conference

Past South Korean governments blamed for abuses and deaths at homeless facility

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai court orders prime minister to be suspended from duties

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London