Seven arrests in London after reports of 'nullo' castrations broadcast live online

The Met Police has made seven arrests. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Seven men have been arrested in north London after reports of castration procedures being broadcast live online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The practice has been linked to a subculture where men become "nullos", short for genital nullification, by having their penis and testicles removed.

Amputations were allegedly carried out in a basement flat in Finsbury Park and broadcast on a pay-per-view channel that was promoted via a Twitter account, The Sun reported.

READ MORE: Teenager admits killing 'lovely' little sister in North Wales holiday park

READ MORE: Levi Bellfield: Lawyer of man jailed for Russell killings believes he could be acquitted

The men were held in December, when Metropolitan Police officers spent four days searching a home.

A police spokesman said: "Between Tuesday December 7 and Friday December 10 2021, officers from the Met's Central Specialist Crime command conducted a search warrant at a residential address in the Finsbury Park area in connection with an investigation into an allegation of grievous bodily harm.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently on bail. Six other suspects were also arrested and released on bail in connection with this matter."

The other suspects are aged in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

A famous nullo is asexual Japanese artist Mao Sugiyama, who reportedly had his genitals removed, cooked, seasoned and served to paying guests at a dinner.