Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal

23 December 2024, 18:47 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 18:59

Fiona Holm and her daughter Savannah Holm-Aderemi. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The daughter of a woman whose body has not been found after she was murdered by her abusive boyfriend has described her restless nights not knowing where her mother's remains are.

Fiona Holm, 48, was killed by handyman Carl Cooper, 66, at his flat in Catford, south-east London, on June 20 2023.

A reward of £20,000 is on offer for information leading to the discovery of her remains.

He was jailed for life in July this year for her murder and for killing another former partner Naomi Hunte, 41, who was stabbed to death on Valentine's Day 2022.

In a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, Ms Holm's daughter Savannah Holm-Aderemi said: "This year is the second Christmas without my beloved mother.

"As the heartache still continues, the restless nights go on knowing that she has been out there this long, and no-one has come forward with any information, which I find disturbing.

"The thought of us finding her remains is sickening to think about, but this would also bring my whole family peace.

"My nan has not been the same since. The only thing she worries about is where her daughter is, as she wants her to be found. Nan misses her daughter's big heart and kind ways the most."

Two women told police Carl Cooper was violent
Two women told police Carl Cooper was violent. Picture: MPS

'Waiting for answers'

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: "My team has carried out a huge amount of work to try to find Fiona, using specialist teams to search areas she was known to frequent, open spaces, bodies of water, houses, cars and lockups.

"Thousands of hours of CCTV has been seized and viewed, substantial mobile phone enquiries have been reviewed and hundreds of witness statements have been taken, including interviews with Fiona's family and friends. Those efforts have continued since Cooper's conviction.

"This Christmas, our thoughts are with Fiona's family, who are still waiting for answers almost two years after her tragic murder. Our thoughts are also with Naomi's family at this difficult time.

"I am appealing to anybody who may be able to assist the ongoing search for Fiona's remains to come forward, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be.

"Perhaps now Cooper has been convicted, you feel able to come forward and tell us what you know or have heard."

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating how the Met handled complaints made by both women about the abuse they suffered at Cooper's hands.

A spokesman said: "We have begun an independent investigation into complaints relating to the deaths of Naomi Hunte and Fiona Holm, who were murdered by Carl Cooper.

"In October 2024, we received referrals from the Met of complaints made by the families of both victims, alleging serious shortcomings in the force's investigations prior to their deaths.

"Our investigation, which is in its early stages, will look at prior police contact relating to both victims."

Anyone with information about where Ms Holm's remains may be can call police on 020 8721 4005, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

