Last sighting of missing 48-year-old woman from London released as police fear 'she has come to serious harm'

3 August 2023, 00:34 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 01:00

Last sighting of Fiona Holm

By Will Taylor

Detectives have released CCTV as they try to find out what happened to a 48-year-old mother who has been missing since June and is alleged to have been murdered.

Fiona Holm was reported missing on June 29 but is believed to have been killed up to nine days before that.

Her death has been linked to the death of Naomi Hunte, who was found stabbed to death on Valentine's Day last year.

The update comes as police revealed 40 of 65 homicides in London this year involved a blade.

In the CCTV footage, Holm is seen wearing a green top and dark leggings with Converse-style trainers as she walks on her own in Verdant Lane, Catford, south east London.

The recording was taken from June 20, after she had met up with her friends. It is the last time she was seen.

Fiona Holm was last seen on June 20
Fiona Holm was last seen on June 20. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Holm was described as a well-known and active member of the community in Lewisham and Blackheath.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: "After a missing person investigation failed to locate Fiona, our enquiries have led us to believe that she had come to serious harm.

"Part of our ongoing investigation is piecing together a timeline of Fiona's movements in the days leading up to and including Tuesday, 20 June when she was last seen alive.

"We are now releasing footage captured on what we believe to be Fiona's last living day and we need to speak to anyone who saw her or spoke to her around that time.

"Fiona was known to be a friendly woman who would take the time to speak with local people. She has been a familiar face in the Lewisham/Blackheath area.

"Do you know her? Did you see her from mid to late June? If you did, was she anxious or worried about anything – did she share any information with you about what was going on in her life?

"If you live in, or travelled through, the Verdant Lane area of Catford on 20 June, and have not already spoken to the police, do you have either doorbell or dash-cam footage that might include images of Fiona?

"If you saw, spoke to, or have information concerning Fiona please get in touch. No matter how insignificant your information might seem, please share it with us."

Carl Cooper, a 65-year-old construction worker from Hither Green in south-east London, has been charged with their murders and is due to be tried at the Old Bailey in 2024.

He was in relationships with both Holm and Hunte.

Hunte, 41, was found fatally stabbed at her home in Woolwich, south east London.

