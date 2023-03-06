Breaking News

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Firefighters have called off a planned strike. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Firefighters have called off a strike planned because of a pay dispute, after unions accepted an improved pay offer.

The new pay settlement is for 7% backdated to July 2022, plus an additional 5% from July 2023.

Some 96% of Fire Brigades Union members who voted chose to accept the pay offer, with 84% of members voting.

Over 80 per cent of union members backed strike action in a ballot in December, which would have been the first UK-wide fire strikes over wages since 2003 if they had gone ahead.

Firefighters postponed strike action in February to give union members time to consider the increased pay offer.

Firefighters on a rally for higher pay last December. Picture: Getty

Responding to the news, Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack said: "The overwhelming vote by FBU members to accept the improved offer means that the dispute is resolved on terms that are favourable to firefighters.

"We pay tribute to members of our union for their determination and unity throughout the past year. Firefighters will now receive two pay increases, including nine months of back pay.

"This result is testament to the power collective action. Without the huge mandate for strike action by firefighters last month, this deal would never have been achieved.

"We moved our employers from 2% in June last year, to 5% in November, and now to 7% plus 5% with an agreement to immediate talks on other areas where have concerns over pay."

Several thousand firefighters march in London to demand higher pay in December. Picture: Getty

A previous 5 per cent pay offer was rejected by union members in November, who said the offer would equate to a real-terms pay cut due to high inflation rates.

A trainee firefighter in London can earn £28,730 and £37,032 once qualified, compared to trainee firefighters outside of London, who are currently on a salary of £24,191 with a rise of £32,244 after qualification.

It comes after ambulance strikes planned in England for this week were suspended after talks between the union and the government.

Members of ambulance trusts in the West Midlands, North West, South Central, South Coastal and the East Midlands had intended to strike on Monday.

Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said: “Following further assurances from the government over the weekend, Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action.

"If the meeting doesn’t meet these assurances, strike action will resume.”