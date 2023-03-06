Breaking News

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

6 March 2023, 15:14 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 15:43

Firefighters have called off a planned strike
Firefighters have called off a planned strike. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Firefighters have called off a strike planned because of a pay dispute, after unions accepted an improved pay offer.

The new pay settlement is for 7% backdated to July 2022, plus an additional 5% from July 2023.

Some 96% of Fire Brigades Union members who voted chose to accept the pay offer, with 84% of members voting.

Over 80 per cent of union members backed strike action in a ballot in December, which would have been the first UK-wide fire strikes over wages since 2003 if they had gone ahead.

Firefighters postponed strike action in February to give union members time to consider the increased pay offer.

Firefighters on a rally for higher pay last December
Firefighters on a rally for higher pay last December. Picture: Getty

Responding to the news, Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack said: "The overwhelming vote by FBU members to accept the improved offer means that the dispute is resolved on terms that are favourable to firefighters.

"We pay tribute to members of our union for their determination and unity throughout the past year. Firefighters will now receive two pay increases, including nine months of back pay.

"This result is testament to the power collective action. Without the huge mandate for strike action by firefighters last month, this deal would never have been achieved.

Read more: Firefighters postpone strike action as union members consider pay rise offer

Read more: London Fire Brigade put in special measures after ‘discrimination and bullying’ exposed

"We moved our employers from 2% in June last year, to 5% in November, and now to 7% plus 5% with an agreement to immediate talks on other areas where have concerns over pay."

Several thousand firefighters march in London to demand higher pay in December
Several thousand firefighters march in London to demand higher pay in December. Picture: Getty

A previous 5 per cent pay offer was rejected by union members in November, who said the offer would equate to a real-terms pay cut due to high inflation rates.

A trainee firefighter in London can earn £28,730 and £37,032 once qualified, compared to trainee firefighters outside of London, who are currently on a salary of £24,191 with a rise of £32,244 after qualification.

It comes after ambulance strikes planned in England for this week were suspended after talks between the union and the government.

Members of ambulance trusts in the West Midlands, North West, South Central, South Coastal and the East Midlands had intended to strike on Monday.

Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said: “Following further assurances from the government over the weekend, Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action.

"If the meeting doesn’t meet these assurances, strike action will resume.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man, 60, who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550

Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024

Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River i

Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
The statue

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Ukrainian soldier

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”

'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'

Indonesia Landslide

Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Labour Party Conference 2022

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

GloRilla

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work.

CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Alfie Tollett

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident
Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat fully equipped and ‘used recently to grow cannabis’ to be sold at auction for £275,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing
Pakistan Bombing

Suicide bombing in south-western Pakistan kills 10 policemen

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'
A striker on top of a jeepney

Drivers strike over plan to remove jeepneys from roads in Philippines

France Pension Protests

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

Pope John Paul II was very popular among Catholics

Pope John Paul II 'covered up child abuse' and 'transferred paedophile priests out of the country', bombshell report claims
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wins re-election

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters

Haunting final CCTV image of missing friends who vanished after night out in Wales before three found dead in car crash
Russian soldiers are using shovels

Russian soldiers 'using 19th century shovels for hand to hand combat' as ammunition runs out in bitter Ukraine onslaught

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit