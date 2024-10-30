Two taken to hospital after 'significant' fire breaks out at Cumbria nuclear shipyard

30 October 2024, 05:30 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 05:36

aerial view of Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, looking south east down Hindpool Road with BAe in the top right
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria, police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cumbria Constabulary said the fire at the nuclear submarine shipyard broke out at about 12.45am and was ongoing.

Police said there is "no nuclear risk", but two people were taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

A statement said: "At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else have been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for."

The force advised people living nearby to "remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed".

The facility is home to Britain's Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme.

BAE Systems has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Everything we know about the Budget so far and what it will mean for you

Read more: Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual

BAE systems shipyard, overlooking Walney Channel, Barrow-in-Furness
BAE systems shipyard, overlooking Walney Channel, Barrow-in-Furness. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

x

Kamala Harris tells Americans Donald Trump's attempts to sow division and fear are 'not who we are'

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Hundreds of Bibby Stockholm asylum seekers moved to hotels after Labour pledge to close barge accommodation

Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand (file image)

Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand

Ambulance worker messaged friend 'oopsie' after trying to kill boss in 'frenzied' hammer attack in row over shifts (Left: Smith, Right: Morton)

Ambulance worker messaged friend 'oopsie' after trying to kill boss in 'frenzied' hammer attack in row over shifts

Reeves vowes to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' despite admitting touch decisions to come in Budget

Rachel Reeves vows to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' in Budget despite admitting tough decisions to come

The oak, thought to be at least 400 years old, is hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation in Lochaber, in the Scottish Highlands.

'Hidden' 400-year-old oak named after Scottish band is crowned tree of the year

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends, dies aged 79

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends, dies aged 79

Rachel Reeves is putting the final touches on her first budget tonight - and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Everything we know about the Budget so far and what it will mean for you

The minimum wage will rise to £12.21 an hour

Millions of workers to get pay rise as Chancellor announces minimum wage increase

A boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim Sergei Skripal gave him bread to feed ducks

Boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim gave him bread to feed ducks, inquiry hears

Hayley Butler

British dog groomer, 40, dies after gastric band surgery in Turkey - as heartbroken family pay tribute

The Portuguese club said United have 'expressed interest' in paying the release clause

Sporting say Man Utd willing to pay €10m release clause for manager Ruben Amorim

British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals.

British Airways leaves seasoned flyers fuming after scrapping three-course in-flight meals in 'cost-cutting' move

Jimmy Donaldson, YouTube name MrBeast (left), Rosanna Pansino (right)

YouTube megastars at war: MrBeast 'reported to FBI' by Rosanna Pansino over ‘disturbing’ leaked messages

The Zimbabwean claimed his removal would breach his Article Eight rights to a family life under the ECHR

Zimbabwean who was jailed for causing death allowed to live in UK under ECHR after discovering he had a child

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda Training Manual

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot by running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle

Man who swam through lake to evade police capture jailed for aggravated burglary

X-Factor star Levi Davis posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

Mother of Levi Davis calls on police to 'pull out the stops' in search like they did for Jay Slater and Madeleine McCann
The above-inflation increase will benefit young people the most

Boost for low-paid workers as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Wednesday's Budget

Roger Taylor said Freddie Mercury sang like a 'manic goat' at the start of his career.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor compares Freddie Mercury's singing to a 'manic goat' before he became 'colossal force'
Robert Prussak, 57, approached the girl as she was standing outside Harrods department store

Former US pilot cleared of kidnapping and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in London

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place in Aberdeenshire as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader
"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

New music by deceased One Direction star Liam Payne to be released on Friday

Argentinian president Javier Milei has said they could take the Falklands through diplomacy

Britain's 'surrender' of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could take the Falklands, country's president claims
Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody
CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News