Third child confirmed dead after house fire in London as two remain in hospital

The fire broke out in a family home in Napier Road, east Ham, London on Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A third child has died following a house fire in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five people were taken to hospital following the blaze at an address in East Ham, with those involved believed to be members of the same family.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning while a second child died overnight in hospital.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on in Napier Road, which damaged the ground floor and half of the first floor of the terraced house.

Another two members of the same family remain in hospital while a third has been discharged.

Police are working to trace other relatives so they can be told.

The force said so far there is no evidence to suggest the fire was suspicious.

Emergency services at the scene in Napier Road, East Ham. Picture: Alamy

Floral tributes have been left following the blaze. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Burks said: "It is our incredibly sad duty to report that a third child died in hospital yesterday.

"This is news that I know will cause even more upset in what has already been a devastating incident for the local community and beyond.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected. I reiterate that we will do all we can, alongside the London Fire Brigade, the local authority and other partners, to provide the family and local community with support and answers to their questions."

Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

"Staff will be in the local community over the coming days to offer support and advice where needed.

"The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service."

'Shock and horror'

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "Knowing that a third precious child has now died following the house fire on Napier Road in East Ham adds to the deep grief and sadness felt by our community here.

"Three children have now died from a family, and there really are no words to express how as a community we are reeling from the shock and horror of what a house fire can do.

"On behalf of everyone in Newham, my continuing condolences to all those who know and love the family afflicted by this horrendous tragedy.

"The family was part of a tight-knit community which is now grieving and we will do all we can to extend our helping hand."

She said council staff have visited the schools attended by the children and are working with London Fire Brigade to offer support and advice to the community.