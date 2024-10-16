Boy, 7, dies and six in hospital after 'devastating explosion' destroys house in Newcastle

A child has died following a large fire in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A seven-year-old boy has died and six others have been injured after a large fire in a residential street in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Drone pictures from above the street showed at least one house appeared to have been completely destroyed, with roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble.

Piles of debris could be seen on the street outside.

Authorities added six flats had been "badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion".

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 1am on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

A family friend of some of the victims said there had been a "devastating explosion".

Andy Riches, a safety steward at Newcastle United, has set up an online fundraiser in aid of the occupants of one of the homes affected.

He is friends with the grandfather of a couple with two children who live in one of the flats, and said: "They have lost everything."

Residents are being advised to keep windows and doors closed, while motorists are asked to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today.

"We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

"We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment."

Emergency services at the scene at Violet Close in Benwell. Picture: Alamy

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 12.45am today (Wednesday), police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are dealing with a fire at an address in the Violet Close area of Newcastle.

"Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene.

"Road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, and motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed if they see and smell smoke."

Piles of debris could be seen on the street outside. Picture: Alamy

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of the morning: "We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large-scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle.

"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice."

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said six flats had been "badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion", according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Superintendent Darren Adams, of Northumbria Police, speaks to the media. Picture: Alamy

Firefighters continued to work at the scene using a jet to damp down the house, which was still smouldering.

A fire service van marked "search dogs" was parked nearby, as were gas specialist engineers.

Meanwhile, vehicle recovery workers were taking away several damaged cars on low-loaders.

A spokesman for Northern Gas Networks said it has engineers on site and is "supporting the emergency services during this ongoing incident".