Two big fires break out in north London with firefighters rescuing residents as they battle to put out the flames

28 November 2024, 06:09 | Updated: 28 November 2024, 07:05

Firefighters at the scenes of the fires in Holloway and West Hampstead
Firefighters at the scenes of the fires in Holloway and West Hampstead. Picture: LFB

By Kit Heren

Two large fires broke out in north London on Thursday morning, with around 170 firefighters rushing to put them out.

The London Fire Brigade said that half of the ground floor, as well as part of two flats on the first and second floors, remain alight at the building on Seven Sisters Road.

Meanwhile in West Hampstead, 25 people were evacuated from a residential building after its roof caught fire.

Firefighters have not given the cause of either fire.

In Holloway, around fifteen fire engines were called, with about 100 firefighters.

Speaking at the scene, Station Commander Mike Watts said: "There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion in the area.

"The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control."

Control officers took the first calls at 3.45am with crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington, Euston and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

In West Hampstead, around 70 firefighters in ten fire engines were sent to the scene.

The brigade said part of the roof of a house in Lyncroft Gardens was on fire.

Station Commander Ken Spratt, who is at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 64-metre turntable ladders is being used at the scene as a water tower to tackle the fire from height.

"Drones are also being used to survey the incident from above, providing incident commanders with an aerial view to support with developing tactics.

"West Hampstead Fire Station has been set up as a rest centre for residents affected by the fire."

The London Fire Brigade said the first call was made just after 3am with crew from West Hampstead, Paddington, North Kensington and Hendon on the scene.

