Smoke visible for miles as huge blaze breaks out in Shropshire

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since shortly after midday. Picture: Matt Broadhurst

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A huge fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Shropshire, with smoke visible for miles around.

Images posted on social media show thick smoke billowing into the air after the blaze broke out at about midday on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to Greenway Polymers on Rock Road, in the town of Wellington, at 12.02pm.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene.

INCIDENT 📟 Crew now committed to firefighting duties at large fire in #Wellington 🔥🚒🚒 Crews working on #M54 to prevent fire spread 👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒💦 Lots of smoke from the fire 🔥 Please reduce speed and give plenty of room to crews as you pass the scene 🙏🏻 Lane closures are in force 🚧 pic.twitter.com/1MzXxTApeg — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) April 26, 2021

Nearby roads have been closed as firefighters battle to put out the inferno.

Update from the scene from Incident Commander at the significant fire in #Telford #RockRoad. Area Manager Shaun Baker outlines the current operations at the scene. @shropsfire @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/zg4UJk7var — Dan Quinn (@SFRS_DanQuinn) April 26, 2021

Incident Commander Shaun Baker gave an update on shortly before 4pm saying “good progress has been made”.

"We’ve got control of the situation. We have 60 firefighters dealing with the incident," he added.