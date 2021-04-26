Smoke visible for miles as huge blaze breaks out in Shropshire

26 April 2021, 17:32 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 18:17

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since shortly after midday
Firefighters have been battling the blaze since shortly after midday. Picture: Matt Broadhurst

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A huge fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Shropshire, with smoke visible for miles around.

Images posted on social media show thick smoke billowing into the air after the blaze broke out at about midday on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to Greenway Polymers on Rock Road, in the town of Wellington, at 12.02pm.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene.

Nearby roads have been closed as firefighters battle to put out the inferno.

Incident Commander Shaun Baker gave an update on shortly before 4pm saying “good progress has been made”.

"We’ve got control of the situation. We have 60 firefighters dealing with the incident," he added.

