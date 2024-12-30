Three foreigners among several dead after fire at popular Thai tourist hotel

Police forensics team arrive at Ember hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A fire at a hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a popular tourist destination, killed three foreigners and injured several other people, Thai police said.

The three who died in the fire on Sunday night were all foreign tourists, Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee said.

One was found dead at the scene and the other two died after being taken to hospital.

The fire erupted on the fifth floor of the six-story Ember Hotel, police said. Khao San Road is a popular backpacker street in the Thai capital that is also known for its lively nightlife.

The flames were eventually contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire.

Seven people were injured, including two Thai nationals and five foreigners.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised the importance of safety following the incident, especially as New Year's Eve countdown festivities approach, with fireworks and other celebrations planned across the city.

