10 fire engines and 70 firefighters tackle tower block blaze in east London

21 October 2024, 09:02 | Updated: 21 October 2024, 09:38

The blaze erupted 8am on Monday morning.
The blaze erupted 8am on Monday morning. Picture: @mikemadeit_

By Henry Moore

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a tower block in Plaistow, East London this morning.

Firefighters attended the blaze at a tower block in Plaistow, East London at around 8am on Monday morning.

It is believed the inferno broke out on the tenth floor, its cause is currently unknown.

Around 30 people have been evacuated from the 15-floor building.

Read more: M25 section between Surrey and Kent closed through rush hour after huge lorry fire

The London Fire Brigade said: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are responding to a fire at a residential block on Queens Road West in #Plaistow.

The fire is now under control
The fire is now under control. Picture: London Fire Brigade

"Traffic in the area will be impacted as crews respond. More information to follow."

Three men left the flat after the fire erupted, the LFB said, all three are being treated on the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at around 9:00am on Monday, the LFB said.

Traffic in the area will be affected as crews respond, they added.

It comes after the M25 was ground to a halt when a lorry burst into flames.

The London orbital motorway is closed clockwise between Junction 5 at Sevenoaks and Junction 6 at Godstone.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has reopened, although lanes three and four of the anti-clockwise carriageway within Junction 6 remain closed.

The stretch of road between Junction 5 and Junction 6 had earlier been closed in both directions at about 10pm on Sunday night after the lorry fire.

The road is likely to remain closed clockwise until at least midday on Monday, authorities said, to give time for road resurfacing and specialist recovery.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

