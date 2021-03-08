Fire which killed boy, 5, was started deliberately, police believe

8 March 2021, 19:30

A five-year-old boy died in the blaze on Saturday
A five-year-old boy died in the blaze on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A London fire which killed a five-year-old boy and injured a teenager was started deliberately, police believe.

The two boys and a 34-year-old woman were rescued by firefighters from the top floor of a block of flats in Russett Way, Greenwich, in the early hours of Saturday.

All three were rushed to hospital but the youngest died shortly before 8am.

READ MORE: Detectives probe Greenwich flat fire after five-year-old dies

Detectives do not believe there were any other people inside the address and are ruling out the involvement of a third party.

DCI Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: "We've worked extensively at the scene with the London Fire Brigade following this awful incident and can now confirm that the fire inside the address is thought to have been started deliberately.

"Other than the three occupants, we don't believe there were any other persons present inside the address, and are ruling out the involvement of a third party."

He added: "Wider family have been informed and our specialist officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

"What I need now is for any members of the public who might have information that could assist our investigation to make contact, so that we can increase our understanding of what has led to this tragic incident and provide the family with answers to the questions they are asking. No piece of information is too small - please call us immediately."

The woman and children are all related to each other.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at about 5.45am on Saturday, according to the London Fire Brigade.

People are asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3985 with the reference Operation Tampere or CAD1321/06MAR, call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

