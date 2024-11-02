Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck and Danielle de Wolfe

A senior firearms officer who shot a man wrongly suspected of being a terrorist after the 7/7 bombings will speak publicly for the first time in a new documentary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead a fortnight after suicide bombers exploded devices on three Tube lines and a London bus on July 7 2005, killing 52 people.

The senior firearms officer who will appear in Channel 4's Shoot To Kill: Terror On The Tube has remained anonymous for nearly two decades.

Would-be suicide bombers targeted the transport network again on July 21, but their devices failed to explode.

The following day, 27-year-old electrician Mr de Menezes was mistaken for one of them and shot seven times by two marksmen at Stockwell Tube station, south London.

It comes at a time when the role of Met firearms officers has been placed under a microscope once again, in the wake of the recent killing of Chris Kaba in south London.

London, UK, 11th Feb, 2022, The mosaic memorial to Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes stands outside the underground station he was killed in after counter-terrorism police officers mistook him for a suicide bomber in 2005. Picture: Alamy

On July 23, Scotland Yard confirmed Mr de Menezes was not connected to the July 21 attacks.

Dame Cressida Dick, who was promoted to Metropolitan Police commissioner in 2017, led the operation in which Mr de Menezes died.

A jury cleared her of any blame in his death at the end of the prosecution of the Met under health and safety laws.

Read more: 'Courageous' Met marksman 'should never have been charged' with murder of Chris Kaba, Suella Braverman says

Read more: 'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'

Sir Tony Blair, who was prime minister at the time, and Gesio de Avila, a close friend of Mr de Menezes, have contributed to the two-part documentary, with senior police officers and civilian witnesses also featuring.

The programme will look at the marksman's "understanding of the role of the police as 'goodies vs baddies'" and "the pressure of being at the centre of one of the most controversial moments in the history of British policing."

Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick addressing questions from the police and crime committee over the Grenfell fire inquiry. Picture: Alamy

Alisa Pomeroy, head of documentaries at Channel 4, said: "I hope that hearing the personal testimony of the firearms officer involved in the tragic shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes will help the British public understand the complexity of the atmosphere in London that summer, and what was subsequently the events surrounding what became one of the biggest crises in British policing history."

Dov Freedman, chief executive and co-founder of production company Curious Films, which made the documentary, added: "The films capture a very specific moment in the summer of 2005 when the UK was living under the very real threat of terrorism, and air of huge uncertainty and tension was high across the nation.

"The access to the previously anonymous firearms officer is unparalleled, with his candid interview providing unique insight about that time."

It follows the acquital of Met firearms officer Martyn Blake following the fatally shooting Mr Kaba.

Jean Charles de Menezes is seen in a recent undated photo in London. Menezes, 27, was killed Friday, July 22, in London, at the Stockwell subway station as police investigated the series of attempted transit bombings a day earlier. Picture: Alamy

The officer, 40, stood trial after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022.

Following the incident, Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, announced he wants armed police to be exempt from criminal charges for shootings unless prosecutors can prove that the officer in question departed from training.

Rowley also requested investigations to be sped up so officers are mired in criminal investigations and disciplinary proceedings for less long, the Times reported.

Shoot To Kill: Terror On The Tube will air on November 10 and 11 on Channel 4.