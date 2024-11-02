Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

2 November 2024, 17:37 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 17:42

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time
Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck and Danielle de Wolfe

A senior firearms officer who shot a man wrongly suspected of being a terrorist after the 7/7 bombings will speak publicly for the first time in a new documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead a fortnight after suicide bombers exploded devices on three Tube lines and a London bus on July 7 2005, killing 52 people.

The senior firearms officer who will appear in Channel 4's Shoot To Kill: Terror On The Tube has remained anonymous for nearly two decades.

Would-be suicide bombers targeted the transport network again on July 21, but their devices failed to explode.

The following day, 27-year-old electrician Mr de Menezes was mistaken for one of them and shot seven times by two marksmen at Stockwell Tube station, south London.

It comes at a time when the role of Met firearms officers has been placed under a microscope once again, in the wake of the recent killing of Chris Kaba in south London.

London, UK, 11th Feb, 2022, The mosaic memorial to Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes stands outside the underground station he was killed in after counter-terrorism police officers mistook him for a suicide bomber in 2005.
London, UK, 11th Feb, 2022, The mosaic memorial to Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes stands outside the underground station he was killed in after counter-terrorism police officers mistook him for a suicide bomber in 2005. Picture: Alamy

On July 23, Scotland Yard confirmed Mr de Menezes was not connected to the July 21 attacks.

Dame Cressida Dick, who was promoted to Metropolitan Police commissioner in 2017, led the operation in which Mr de Menezes died.

A jury cleared her of any blame in his death at the end of the prosecution of the Met under health and safety laws.

Read more: 'Courageous' Met marksman 'should never have been charged' with murder of Chris Kaba, Suella Braverman says

Read more: 'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'

Sir Tony Blair, who was prime minister at the time, and Gesio de Avila, a close friend of Mr de Menezes, have contributed to the two-part documentary, with senior police officers and civilian witnesses also featuring.

The programme will look at the marksman's "understanding of the role of the police as 'goodies vs baddies'" and "the pressure of being at the centre of one of the most controversial moments in the history of British policing."

Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick addressing questions from the police and crime committee over the Grenfell fire inquiry.
Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick addressing questions from the police and crime committee over the Grenfell fire inquiry. Picture: Alamy

Alisa Pomeroy, head of documentaries at Channel 4, said: "I hope that hearing the personal testimony of the firearms officer involved in the tragic shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes will help the British public understand the complexity of the atmosphere in London that summer, and what was subsequently the events surrounding what became one of the biggest crises in British policing history."

Dov Freedman, chief executive and co-founder of production company Curious Films, which made the documentary, added: "The films capture a very specific moment in the summer of 2005 when the UK was living under the very real threat of terrorism, and air of huge uncertainty and tension was high across the nation.

"The access to the previously anonymous firearms officer is unparalleled, with his candid interview providing unique insight about that time."

It follows the acquital of Met firearms officer Martyn Blake following the fatally shooting Mr Kaba.

Jean Charles de Menezes is seen in a recent undated photo in London. Menezes, 27, was killed Friday, July 22, in London, at the Stockwell subway station as police investigated the series of attempted transit bombings a day earlier
Jean Charles de Menezes is seen in a recent undated photo in London. Menezes, 27, was killed Friday, July 22, in London, at the Stockwell subway station as police investigated the series of attempted transit bombings a day earlier. Picture: Alamy

The officer, 40, stood trial after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022.

Following the incident, Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, announced he wants armed police to be exempt from criminal charges for shootings unless prosecutors can prove that the officer in question departed from training.

Rowley also requested investigations to be sped up so officers are mired in criminal investigations and disciplinary proceedings for less long, the Times reported.

Shoot To Kill: Terror On The Tube will air on November 10 and 11 on Channel 4.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area.

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park
Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'
The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing
Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble
The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker
Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News