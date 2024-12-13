Firearms officers who rammed boy, 13, playing with water gun off his bike and arrested him acted ‘reasonably’

By Josef Al Shemary

Armed police officers who rammed a black 13-year-old boy off his bike and handcuffed him ‘acted reasonably and correctly’ according to an independent watchdog.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that the firearms officers that rammed and arrested the boy acted ‘reasonably and correctly’.

At the time, the officers were accused of racial bias, and the boy’s mother said her son was targeted ‘for being black’.

The Met police said there was no evidence the child was treated differently due to his ethnicity or of adultification.

The young boy was handcuffed by cops after being taken down by the Met's marksmen in Hackney, east London, in July 2023.

He was having a water fight with his little sister at the time when an on-duty officer reported a potential firearms incident. One of the water pistols was blue and white, while the other was pink and white.

Armed units from the Met and City of London police rushed to the scene, where one officer was "aggressive", according to the boy's mother.

The Alliance for Police Accountability (APA) also slammed the Met for their treatment of the young boy, saying the water gun was clearly a toy.

The young boy's mother described the incident as a "deeply traumatic experience for him, for me and for our family as a whole

"The attitude of the police to him - and to me - is show up in the words of the senior officer at the scene when I protested to him about the conduct of his officers," she told The Guardian.

"He told me I was lucky that they had not arrested my son! For what? For playing with a brightly coloured plastic water gun with his younger sibling on the streets behind our home? For being a black boy on the streets of Hackney?"

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “[The IOPC] has found officers acted correctly, both in deciding to send firearms officers to the scene and then how they dealt with the incident on arrival.

“At the time there was very real concern that a genuine firearm had been seen. Officers acted swiftly to deal with the potential threat, but then de-arrested the child as soon as it became clear he had been playing earlier with a water pistol.

“This incident shows just how difficult it can be to determine whether a firearm is real. The public would not wish us to hesitate in responding and risk a genuine firearm being used on the streets of London. We have a duty to protect the public from harm.

“I am pleased the IOPC has recognised this and the very difficult job our firearms officers do day in day out to keep London safe.

“Nonetheless, this incident was understandably extremely distressing for the boy involved as well as his family and we remain sorry for the impact upon them.”

In a statement, the APA said: "The subsequent treatment of Child X and the horrific scene that unfolded was appalling.

"A police van rammed Child X off his bicycle, knocking him to the ground.

"He was surrounded by armed police officers who pointed their firearms at him and arrested him on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

"He was de-arrested at the scene soon afterwards, once his mother had arrived and challenged what was happening, but she too was treated with contempt by the officers when she sought an explanation for their conduct from them."