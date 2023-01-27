Firefighter dies after being seriously injured while tackling blaze at Jenners building in Edinburgh

A firefighter, 38, who was seriously injured tackling a huge fire at the former department store in Edinburgh has died, Scottish police have said. Picture: RSFS / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A firefighter, 38, who was seriously injured tackling a huge fire at the former department store in Edinburgh has died, Scottish police have said.

Barry Martin, from Fife, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but passed away today, the force said.

Four other firefighters were also taken in hospital, treated for burns and two for smoke inhalation.

They were subsequently released.

A police officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

he Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am, and the building was found "well alight". Picture: Alamy

Over 100 firefighters fought the blaze, which was reported around 11.30am on Monday.

Witnesses saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said his passing was a "terrible tragedy".

"This is dreadfully sad news," she tweeted.

The SFRS announced Mr Martin's death today, and said its thoughts are with his friends and family. Picture: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

"My deepest condolences go to Barry's family, friends and colleagues.

"This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him - but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's interim chief officer said that he and his colleagues were "devastated" by Mr Martin's death.

Ross Haggart said: "I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

"Both Barry's family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

"Barry's family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him."