Firefighters find unexploded WW2 bomb whilst tackling huge blaze sparked by disposable BBQ

Firefighters found an unexploded WW2 bomb whilst tackling a huge wildfire sparked by disposable BBQ in Dorset. Picture: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

By Megan Hinton

Police have warned residents not to be alarmed if they hear a "loud bang" near to the site of a huge Dorset wildfire after an unexploded WW2 bomb was discovered amongst the ashes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A bomb disposal unit was called on Saturday afternoon after firefighters tackling the huge fire which tore through a popular nature reserve in Dorset discovered an unexploded bomb.

In a tweet warning the public, Dorset police said: "An unexploded device, suspected to be a WW2 ordnance, has been located this morning by firefighters tackling the blaze off Ferry Road on Studland.

"The EOD will be attending. Residents and members of the public may hear a loud bang while this device is dealt with."

Read more: Brits face disposable BBQ ban this summer as Government cracks down on wildfires

We have found evidence of a campfire and BBQ at the seat of the fire on #Studland and believe this to be the cause of the fire which started yesterday.



Please DO NOT have campfires, bonfires or use barbecues in the countryside. #BringAPicnicNotABBQ #Dorset #Wiltshire pic.twitter.com/3gd7bn9rTx — Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) August 13, 2022

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue say the a disposable barbecue is likely to have been the cause of the huge blaze which saw a crew of 90 firefighters attempt to put it out at Studland Heath yesterday.

Fire crews are still battling the fire at the heathland today and said: "We have found evidence of a campfire and BBQ at the seat of the fire on Studland and believe this to be the cause of the fire which started yesterday.

"Please DO NOT have campfires, bonfires or use barbecues in the countryside."

Adding: "For the safety of our firefighters and partners assisting at this incident, please drive with caution in the area and we would remind the public for their own safety not to enter the heathland."

Read more: Hundreds of households without water as blistering heat set to reach 35C before thunderstorms batter UK

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue say the a disposable barbecue is likely to have been the cause. Picture: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

It is not the only blaze to have broken out with fires sparking across the nation amid tinder-dry conditions and unprecedented heat.

Official droughts have been declared in eight areas of southern and central England, and several grasslands have caught alight in these zones and beyond following the driest summer in half a century.

Five fire engines and about 35 firefighters have been tackling a two-hectare grass fire on Whipps Cross Road in Leytonstone, Waltham Forest.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews have been captured beating back the flames at the scene of the blaze at the Leyton Flats wildlife reserve in east London.

Fire crews are still battling the fire at the heathland today. Picture: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

The service has also warned of a blaze in Merton, in the south east of the capital, where four engines and about 25 firefighters have been deployed.

Meanwhile, more than 100 miles north in Derbyshire, emergency services have warned they are currently tackling three "significant" infernos.

Read more: Mayor of London 'seriously concerned' about possible flash floods in London

Between 1st – 10th August 2022, we've attended 180 fires in the open. During the same period last year, the service dealt with only 34 incidents of this nature. That is an increase of over 429%



Out enjoying the countryside this weekend? Please be careful & #BringAPicnicNotABBQ pic.twitter.com/JYAh7VvANp — Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) August 13, 2022

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned of a railway embankment blaze at Matlock, an open fire in Creswell, Worksop, and another embankment blaze near Junction 26 of the M1.

Footage shared online showed fire filling the horizon at the Creswell blaze, with large plumes of smoke in the sky.

Oli Mousley, 19, a law student who lives in the village, said there was also "ash floating around" in the residential area nearby and a "strong smell of burning".

South west of London, fire crews worked overnight to tackle a blaze involving 800 tonnes of straw which had destroyed a farmer's field in Overton, near Basingstoke.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service also said a woodland area caught alight in Beaulieu, in the New Forest National Park, caused by a campfire or barbecue.

An LFB spokesperson has warned that with more high temperatures on the way, people must take care to dispose of rubbish, particularly glass.

They said: "There are still high temperatures forecast, especially for the coming days, and the ground remains dry.

"We're urging people to take extra care and help us prevent fires on open land this summer.

"Make sure rubbish, especially glass, is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of.

"Grass will be tinder dry after periods of hot weather, so please don't have barbecues in parks and public spaces."