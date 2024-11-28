Five rushed to hospital as 100 firefighters battle blaze at north London restaurant

Five people have been rushed to hospital after two large fires broke out in London this morning. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a massive blaze broke out at a north London restaurant in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The London Fire Brigade said that half of the ground floor, as well as part of two flats on the first and second floors, remain alight at the building on Seven Sisters Road.

Around 100 firefighters were in attendance at the fire on Thursday morning at a takeaway restaurant in Holloway, north London.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 03.51am today (Thursday) to reports of a fire on Seven Sisters Road.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.

Read more: East London tower block fire was caused by lithium battery, says London Fire Brigade

Read more: Explosion and smoke plume rocks east London after 'pre-planned explosion' spreads out of control

Crews are continuing to tackle the fire in #Holloway.



Please avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour.



The fire is producing a lot of smoke - local residents are advised to keep their windows & doors closed https://t.co/Mctzjn7uVG pic.twitter.com/LDmWggzdTK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 28, 2024

"We treated five people at the scene and conveyed them to hospital."

Around fifteen fire engines were in attendance.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Speaking at the scene, Station Commander Mike Watts said: “There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion in the area.

"The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control."

Elsewhere this morning, 25 people were evacuated from a residential building after its roof caught fire in West Hampstead, London.

Crews are currently tackling a fire affecting the roof of a house converted into flats in #WestHampstead.



Please avoid the area where possible https://t.co/fcb9yorcKg pic.twitter.com/kBg63oSVB2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 28, 2024

Around 70 firefighters in ten fire engines were sent to the scene. The brigade said part of the roof of a house in Lyncroft Gardens was on fire.

Station Commander Ken Spratt, who is at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 64-metre turntable ladders is being used at the scene as a water tower to tackle the fire from height.

"Drones are also being used to survey the incident from above, providing incident commanders with an aerial view to support with developing tactics.

"West Hampstead Fire Station has been set up as a rest centre for residents affected by the fire."

The London Fire Brigade said the first call was made just after 3am with crew from West Hampstead, Paddington, North Kensington and Hendon on the scene.