Firefighters Rescue Pug From 40 Metre Well Using Dog Treats

25 April 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 12:41

Firefighters posed with Kiki after the rescue.
Firefighters posed with Kiki after the rescue. Picture: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

A pug has been rescued by Kent Fire and Rescue Service after falling down a deep well in her owner's garden

A team of firefighters from Kent used treats to help save pug Kiki from a 40-metre well in the garden of her Rainham home.

The crew, made up of four firefighters from Rochester station, devised a plan involving some of Kiki’s favourite food.

The well Kiki the pug fell down
The well Kiki the pug fell down. Picture: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Lowering a food filled kit bag into the hole firefighters said Kiki couldn't resist the treats and jumped in the bag. Two firefighters very carefully hauled the bag to the top of the well using ropes.

Firefighters took to social media to pose with the three-year-old pug.

The crew expected her to have some nasty injuries, but to their surprise she bounced straight out of the bag and ran around the garden – seemingly injury free.

Kiki after the rescue
Kiki after the rescue. Picture: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

The rescue was led by Kent Fire and Rescue Service Crew Manager Graham Porter. He said: “It was definitely an interesting rescue and we’re really pleased we managed to reach Kiki safely. It’s a miracle she didn’t appear to have any injuries after falling that far, but she seemed ok and enjoyed a cuddle with the crew post rescue."

Mr Porter couldn't resist a pun, ending his statement to the press by pointing out "all’s well that ends well.”

