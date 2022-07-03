Firefighters tackle blaze on roof of Bromley tower block

A fire broke out on the roof of a block in Bromley. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire at a 17-storey block of flats in south-east London.

A dozen fire engines are at the scene of the fire in St Mark's Square, Bromley, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Half of a five-room flat on the 15th floor of the block is alight and part of the roof is also on fire.

Firefighters were called at 11.58am and are still at the scene.

Station Commander Colin Digby is at the scene of the #Bromley flat fire, he said: "Crews are making steady progress. This is going to be a protracted incident and we expect our crews to be on scene for several hours to come." https://t.co/yAFVXx711u

Video ©@RibroxLondon pic.twitter.com/VKidSQnVSd — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 3, 2022

The brigade's 999 control centre received 88 calls alerting them to the blaze.

Oh dear major incident in Bromley. Brave fireman trying to put down the fire. Hope everyone has got out safety pic.twitter.com/oTlu45cMpm — Patrick Heisel OBE (@PHeiselOBE) July 3, 2022

Fire crews have come from Bromley, Beckenham, Addington, Woodside, Lewisham, Forest Hill, Sidcup and Croydon and surrounding fire stations.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from one part of a slanted roof.

Further footage showed firefighters on the roof with the flames apparently extinguished.