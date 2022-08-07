Firefighters tackle huge blaze behind homes near Heathrow Airport

7 August 2022, 19:00 | Updated: 7 August 2022, 19:18

70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze
70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Scores of firefighters have rushed to tackle a blaze in west London with plumes of smoke visible from Heathrow airport.

Trees, hedgerows, shrubs and decking are alight at the back of a number of properties in Feltham.

Footage from the scene shows huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Ten fire engines and 70 fire-fighters are at the scene on Hereford Road.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Sunday Times bestselling author Robert Harris took to Twitter with footage of the fire as he landed at the UK's biggest airport at around 5pm. 

He said: "Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire!"

Firefighters said they removed a number of gas cylinders which were involved in the fire as some can explode when exposed to heat.

Some 44 calls were made to 999 from around 4.30pm, with fire crews from Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, Tooting and surrounding stations at the scene.

