Firefighters to hold strike ballot after union rejects pay offer

6 September 2022, 08:51

Firefighters to ballot on strike action in pay dispute
Firefighters to ballot on strike action in pay dispute. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Tens of thousands of firefighters are to be balloted on whether to strike over pay, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) announced.

The FBU said 32,500 of its members will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action following a two per cent pay offer made in June, which the union says has not been increased despite the soaring rate of inflation.

The pay offer represents a "significant real-terms pay cut", said the FBU.The ballot is expected to be held in five weeks' time.

The announcement was made just hours before Liz Truss takes office as prime minister and follows a wave of industrial action this summer by tens of thousands of workers.

Firefighters to ballot over strike action over pay (pictured joining in at clap for carers)
Firefighters to ballot over strike action over pay (pictured joining in at clap for carers). Picture: Getty

Read More: Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London

Read More: 'We've had enough!': Nurses to vote on first ever strike in England and Wales

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "Taking strike action is always a last resort but our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice.

"There is huge anger among firefighters at falling pay.'Firefighters must be paid fairly - there is absolutely no question when it comes to this.

"It is the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers and that has not happened.

"The ball is now in the fire service employers' court. It is not too late for them to make a much better pay offer for consideration by our members."

Firefighters went on strike over pensions almost a decade ago and there was a lengthy strike over pay almost 20 years ago.

