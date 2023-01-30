Firefighters vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Breaking News

30 January 2023, 16:18

Firefighters have voted to go on strike
Firefighters have voted to go on strike. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Firefighters will go on strike over a pay dispute, their union has announced.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the exact dates of the strikes would be announced over the next few weeks unless the government offered firefighters a pay rise.

Members backed walkouts by 88% on a turnout of 73%, after earlier rejecting a 5% pay offer in November.

The FBU said it was giving the Government and employers ten days to make an improved offer before deciding its next move.

The union said the strikes were "an absolute last resort", but that "firefighters have already lost at least 12% of the value of their pay since 2010".

Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters across the UK have spoken. The Fire Brigades Union has a decisive mandate for strike action.

"This is an overwhelming vote for strike action against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff.

"They have already lost at least 12% of the value of their pay since 2010. "This is an absolute last resort for our members. The responsibility for any disruption to services lies squarely with fire service employers and government ministers.

Firefighters have had a 12% real terms pay cut since 2010, their union has said
Firefighters have had a 12% real terms pay cut since 2010, their union has said. Picture: Getty

"Rishi Sunak's government has refused to make funding available for a decent pay offer to firefighters and control staff.

"Firefighters were among Britain's Covid heroes who kept frontline services going during the pandemic. The Prime Minister has badly misjudged the public mood by imposing pay cuts on key workers.

Read more: Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

"Our members risk their health and safety, and sometimes their lives, round the clock to keep people safe and serve their communities. However, with inflation and energy bills rocketing, they are now increasingly struggling to pay the bills or to afford the basics.

"The government and the employers have the power to stop strikes from happening by making a credible offer that can resolve this dispute. The ball is in their court..

"We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action."

The news comes as more than 150,000 teachers at 2,300 schools across the UK will begin walkouts on Wednesday. Workers in the NHS, railways and the postal service have all gone on several strikes in recent months, as well as staff in other industries.

