First coins featuring the image of King Charles unveiled by Royal Mint

30 September 2022, 08:03

The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles
The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles. Picture: Royal Mint

By Asher McShane

The first coins bearing the image of King Charles III have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

People will start to see the King's image on small change from around December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually enter circulation.

In the meantime, the Mint will release a memorial coin range on Monday October 3 at 9am to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King's portrait will first appear on a special £5 Crown and 50p commemorating the Queen.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint, said: "We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people's change probably from December."

The King's effigy has been created by sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Mint said.

In keeping with tradition, the King's portrait faces to the left, the opposite direction to Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Barker from the Royal Mint Museum said: "Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor."

He described the portrait as: "Dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service."

The Latin inscription surrounding the effigy reads: ":: CHARLES III :: D :: G :: REX :: F :: D :: 5 POUNDS :: 2022" which translates to: "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith".

The effigy will start to appear on circulating and commemorative coins produced by The Royal Mint over the coming months.

The reverse of the commemorative £5 coin features two new portraits of Queen Elizabeth II.

The design was created by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint.

It will form part of a wider memorial coin collection.

The reverse of the 50p features a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

It was struck to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's coronation at Westminster Abbey, and includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield.

In between each shield is an emblem of the home nations; a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

Based in Llantrisant, South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted the Royal Family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of the Royal Mint, said: "The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch's effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III.

"Although technology has progressed, we continue to honour British craftsmanship passed down through the centuries.

"Our team of skilled modellers, tool makers and engravers will ensure that the King's effigy will be faithfully replicated onto millions of coins.

"Her Late Majesty ruled with heart and devotion for 70 years, and this memorial collection commemorates her remarkable legacy as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

"To ensure everyone can hold a piece of history in their hand, the 50p will also enter circulation in the UK."

