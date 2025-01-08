First deaths confirmed in 'unprecedented' LA wildfires as authorities warn the 'worst is yet to come'

Wildfires have ripped through LA. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The first deaths have been confirmed in LA as "unprecedented" and "unpredictable" wildfires ravage the city.

Two people have been confirmed dead as fires continue to rip through the Californian city.

Firefighters have warned that the California wildfires cannot be contained, as 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across the Pacific Palisade area - with Malibu feared next.

The high winds and low humidity have resulted in a 'once-in-a-decade' fire.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, the Los Angeles county fire chief Anthony Marrone said two were killed by a fire in the Eaton area.

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area. Picture: Getty

He warned another massive fire is growing in Pacific Palisades.

"We have over 500 personnel assigned, and unfortunately, we have two reported fatalities, two civilians," he said of the Eaton fire, which has burned around 2,000 acres of land.

"We have well over 5,000 acres that have burned, and the fire is growing," Mr Marrone added of the fire in Pacific Palisades.

-A man stands along PCH as the Palisades Fire burns houses in Malibu Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, added: "We want to make sure that everybody understands we are absolutely not out of danger.

"Our firefighters will remain focused on protecting lives and property."

Up to 99mph winds have been recorded, causing the rapid and uncontainable spread of the flames.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, while all LA firefighters have been called to duty.

It's believed that the worst is yet to come as wind conditions will get worse.

LA's police chief described the last 48 hours as a "tragic time" in the city's history.

James McDonnell said: "This is a tragic time in our history here in Los Angeles.

"It's critical that at these times we be patient, that we come together, that we focus on saving lives and to be able to the very best job we can."

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area. Picture: Getty

At least 30,000 people are under evacuation orders from the Eaton alone, with 70,000 across the city.

Pacific Palisades is an exclusive neighbourhood in western Los Angeles and home to many celebrities.

The area is popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among those who live there.

Chris Pratt took to social media to thank firefighters and first responders for working "tirelessly" to protect "lives, homes, and wildlife."

He said those battling the blaze are the "true heroes" and encouraged his followers to support one another through the emergency.