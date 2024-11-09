First emergency services workers honoured with 'Elizabeth Emblem' for those who die in line of duty

The first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem include two police officers killed in the line of duty. Picture: PA Media/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem award aimed at emergency service workers who die in the line of duty has been revealed.

The new 'Elizabeth Emblem' award, named after the late Queen Elizabeth, will officially recognise more than 30 police officers, firefighters, and public servants who died in the line of duty.

The first recipients of the award are PC Nicola Hughes, 23, and PC Fiona Bone, 32, who were shot dead in Greater Manchester in 2012 following a bogus 999 call relating to a burglary.

King Charles will award the first few Elizabeth Emblems to the next of kin of the deceased later this year.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone, the fathers of murdered PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone. Picture: Alamy

The recognition follows a campaign for state recognition by the late Ms Hughes' father, Bryn Hughes, and the late Ms Bone's father, Paul Bone.

Mr Hughes was motivated to campaign for the award after discovering that there was no official recognition of the efforts of police officers and public service workers who die in the line of duty.

Among the other recipients of the award are the families of PC Andrew Harper, who died while responding to a theft incident in 2019.

Firefighter Leslie Marsh, who died after an accident while attending a fire in Birmingham, will also be honoured, alongside William Wallace - a Glasgow Fire Service firefighter who died in a warehouse fire in 1960.

The Elizabeth Emblem recognises the sacrifice of emergency service staff. Picture: PA Media

King Charles will award the first few Elizabeth Emblem awards later this year. Picture: Alamy

William Cruickshank, the son of the late Mr Wallace, told the BBC: "Obviously, it doesn't make up for the fact my dad died in service," but added that he thought it was a "positive" move.

He said that it was "quite hard to live with the fact you didn’t have a dad."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

"While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised the new award. Picture: Alamy

Other eligible recipients of the award include NHS workers who died during the pandemic.

The Elizabeth Emblem is the civilian alternative to the Elizabeth Cross, which is awarded to those in the armed forces who are killed in action or due to an act of terrorism.

The words 'For A Life Given In Service' will be engraved on the Elizabeth Emblem, bordered by the rosemary wreath symbol of remembrance. The Tudor Crown - King Charles' chosen crown when he assumed the throne - sits towards the top of the emblem.