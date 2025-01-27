First human case of bird flu found in the UK

A human case of avian flu has been detected in England. Picture: Alamy

A person in the West Midlands has contracted bird flu after "close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds," the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The case is only one of seven seen in the UK since 2021 and the risk to the wider public is "low", it added.

The person, who had symptoms, is currently well and has been admitted to a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit, as is routine in these cases.

Bird flu vaccine. Picture: Alamy

The person acquired the infection on a farm where birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype - one of the viruses known to be circulating in birds in the UK this season, the UKHSA said.

This is different to strains circulating among mammals and birds in the US.

The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance for bird flu in the UK, though everyone in contact with the individual and those at highest risk of exposure "have been offered antiviral treatment", the agency added.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: "The risk of avian flu to the general public remains very low despite this confirmed case.

"We have robust systems in place to detect cases early and take necessary action, as we know that spillover infections from birds to humans may occur.

"Currently there is no evidence of onwards transmission from this case.

"People are reminded not to touch sick or dead birds and it's important that they follow Defra advice about reporting any suspected avian influenza cases."

Human-to-human transmission of bird flu has never been documented in Europe or the UK, though has occasionally happened abroad.

Health minister Andrew Gwynne, said the safety of the public is paramount.

"The risk of wider or onward transmission is very low, however the UK remains prepared and ready to respond to any current and future health threats," he added.

"We recently added the H5 vaccine, which protects against avian influenza, to our stockpile as part of our preparedness plans."

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: "While avian influenza is highly contagious in birds, this is a very rare event and is very specific to the circumstances on this premises.

"We took swift action to limit the spread of the disease at the site in question, all infected birds are being humanely culled, and cleansing and disinfection of the premises will be undertaken all to strict biosecure standards.

"This is a reminder that stringent biosecurity is essential when keeping animals.

"We are seeing a growing number of avian flu cases in birds on both commercial farms and in backyard flocks across the country.

"Implementing scrupulous biosecurity measures will help protect the health and welfare of your birds from the threat of avian influenza and other diseases."