First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

4 November 2024, 10:16 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 10:32

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod
Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

The first person who died in a so-called 'suicide pod' was told three unnerving words before her death, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 64-year-old American mother-of-two, who has not been named, died inside the capsule in the middle of a forest near a cabin in Merishausen, Switzerland on September 23.

The pod, which had never been used before this, allows a person inside the device to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber. The person inside is then supposed to fall asleep before dying by suffocation.

Swiss police are now investigating whether foul play was involved after the woman's body appeared to have strangulation marks on her neck.

Philip Nitschke enters a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco' in Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Philip Nitschke enters a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco' in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

The woman's final moments have now been revealed after the president of Sarco’s operator, The Last Resort, Dr Florian Willet, was arrested along with several other people nearby. Willet was the only person present when the woman died.

The inventor of the Sarco, Philip Nitschke, followed the process by video call but was unable to catch all of it due to technical difficulties.

As the woman approached the capsule along with Dr Willet removed a green tarpaulin covering the pod.

"If you're ready...?" Dr Willet asked her, according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

She responded: "Do I leave my shoes on?". Dr Willet said she could keep them on as she lay down.

He also asked whether she would like to speak to Dr Nitschke over video call, to which he declined.

Dr Willet - who was the only person present - took this as an indication that the process could begin, de Volksrant reported, telling Fr Nitschke: 'It seems that [...] is ready to go.'

The woman then closed the lid herself and a blue button lit up indicating the pressure inside the capsule.

"Ready?... Okay," she said to Dr Willet, in what would be her final words. She then pressed the button to trigger the process.

The woman was said to have wanted to die for "at least two years" after suffering a "very serious illness that involves severe pain"

The mother-of-two began breathing deeply and calmly as nitrogen filled the capsule.

"keep on breathing," Dr Willet told her - the final three unnerving words she likely heard.

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one.
Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one. Picture: Alamy

Willet remains in police custody in Switzerland nearly five weeks after the incident. He was the only person present when the woman died, describing her death as “peaceful, fast and dignified”.

But the Swiss chief prosecutor of the case, Peter Sticher, thinks the death might have gone quite differently, raising suspicions that the woman may have been strangled in a case of ‘intentional homicide’, reports the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

The newspaper reports that the pod is opened and closed several times before the woman presses the button which triggers the procedure, to test its closure.

A Forensic doctor present at the scene told the court that the woman had, among other things, severe injuries to her neck.

According to the news outlet, the company president, who was standing beside the woman throughout the event, was heard to tell the pod's designer over video call: "She's still alive, Philip".

The comments came six-and-a-half minutes after the user pressed the button to end her own life.

The president is said to have been confused by the sound of an alarm - thought to be a heart-rate monitor. The court heard how he continued to lean over the Sarco pod to peer inside, before the alarm ceases.

Read more: Sarco suicide pod 'used for the first time' as police detain staff after US woman dies in machine

Read more: Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Australian euthanasia activist and inventor of the Sarco Philip Nitschke
Australian euthanasia activist and inventor of the Sarco Philip Nitschke. Picture: Getty

The woman decided to take her life using the Sarco because of a longstanding disease, the company said. She had been diagnosed with skull base osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone marrow.

She said she had wished to die “for at least two years” after suffering from the “very serious illness that involves severe pain”.

Due to an immune disorder, the woman was unable to receive effective treatment for her osteomyelitis, The Last Resort disclosed.

After being notified of her death by the two lawyers involved in the project and present at the scene, the police swept the forest and arrested everyone near the Sarco, including a photographer for Volkskrant.

SWITZERLAND-LAW-SUICIDE-DEATH
SWITZERLAND-LAW-SUICIDE-DEATH. Picture: Getty

In September, chief prosecutor Sticher told Swiss newspaper Blick: “We warned them in writing, we said that if they came to Schaffhausen and used Sarco, they would face criminal consequences.'

Everyone arrested has since been released except for Willet. Volkskrant has questioned why Sticher has not publicly accused Willet of 'intentional homicide' but has been using the suspicion to get judges to extend Willet's custody.

A criminal investigation into the pod is underway and all of the 371 active applications have been suspended for use.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia

Lord and Lady Lucan

Who is Lord Lucan? Real story of killer aristocrat 50 years after he vanished following nanny's murder

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns

A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain

British couple missing in Spain floods found dead in car after 'popping out' to buy gas

Meredith Kercher's family blast 'lack of sensitivity' over Disney-backed Amanda Knox drama

Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she strongly disagrees with a tweet that a backbench MP appeared to have reposted saying Kemi Badenoch represents "white supremacy in blackface".

Cooper condemns 'appalling' tweet shared by Dawn Butler labelling Kemi Badenoch 'white supremacy in blackface'

The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims

Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Music titan Quincy Jones who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies aged 91

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

Third racoon recovered following animals' mass escape from Isle of Wight zoo

'Check your gardens!': Third racoon recovered following mass animal escape from Isle of Wight zoo

Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live

FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Elon musk reacted as Peanut the squirrel was euthanised

Elon Musk fuming as internet sensation Peanut the Squirrel euthanised

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Harris and Trump make closing pitches with two days to election

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Hollywood star James van der Beek diagnosed with bowel cancer but says he is 'feeling good'
Rebecca Harris has been appointed Conservative chief whip, according to her predecessor Stuart Andrew.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch appoints Rebecca Harris as chief whip in first appointment since win
Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force at Moston Vale, North Manchester, England.

Police officer arrested after car crash that left man, 42, fighting for life in Rochdale

Harris is projected to win Iowa over former President Trump.

Iowa poll bombshell predicts Harris victory in blow to Trump campaign days before election

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran (stock images)

IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'
Iranian authorities have arrested a woman who was filmed stripping down to her underwear to protest harassment by the regime's morality police.

Iran arrests woman who stripped to underwear to protest morality police harassed over 'improper hijab'
Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police launch appeal after artist Sarah Cunningham vanished at 3am on Saturday morning in Camden
A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in the grounds of Hereford Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

Man arrested after woman allegedly raped in grounds of Hereford Cathedral in early hours

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet
Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place next week according to reports - after the singer plunged to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month.

Liam Payne funeral details 'revealed' after former One Direction star plunged to death in Buenos Aires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News