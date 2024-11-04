First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

The first person who died in a so-called 'suicide pod' was told three unnerving words before her death, it has been revealed.

A 64-year-old American mother-of-two, who has not been named, died inside the capsule in the middle of a forest near a cabin in Merishausen, Switzerland on September 23.

The pod, which had never been used before this, allows a person inside the device to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber. The person inside is then supposed to fall asleep before dying by suffocation.

Swiss police are now investigating whether foul play was involved after the woman's body appeared to have strangulation marks on her neck.

Philip Nitschke enters a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco' in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

The woman's final moments have now been revealed after the president of Sarco’s operator, The Last Resort, Dr Florian Willet, was arrested along with several other people nearby. Willet was the only person present when the woman died.

The inventor of the Sarco, Philip Nitschke, followed the process by video call but was unable to catch all of it due to technical difficulties.

As the woman approached the capsule along with Dr Willet removed a green tarpaulin covering the pod.

"If you're ready...?" Dr Willet asked her, according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

She responded: "Do I leave my shoes on?". Dr Willet said she could keep them on as she lay down.

He also asked whether she would like to speak to Dr Nitschke over video call, to which he declined.

Dr Willet - who was the only person present - took this as an indication that the process could begin, de Volksrant reported, telling Fr Nitschke: 'It seems that [...] is ready to go.'

The woman then closed the lid herself and a blue button lit up indicating the pressure inside the capsule.

"Ready?... Okay," she said to Dr Willet, in what would be her final words. She then pressed the button to trigger the process.

The woman was said to have wanted to die for "at least two years" after suffering a "very serious illness that involves severe pain"

The mother-of-two began breathing deeply and calmly as nitrogen filled the capsule.

"keep on breathing," Dr Willet told her - the final three unnerving words she likely heard.

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one. Picture: Alamy

Willet remains in police custody in Switzerland nearly five weeks after the incident. He was the only person present when the woman died, describing her death as “peaceful, fast and dignified”.

But the Swiss chief prosecutor of the case, Peter Sticher, thinks the death might have gone quite differently, raising suspicions that the woman may have been strangled in a case of ‘intentional homicide’, reports the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

The newspaper reports that the pod is opened and closed several times before the woman presses the button which triggers the procedure, to test its closure.

A Forensic doctor present at the scene told the court that the woman had, among other things, severe injuries to her neck.

According to the news outlet, the company president, who was standing beside the woman throughout the event, was heard to tell the pod's designer over video call: "She's still alive, Philip".

The comments came six-and-a-half minutes after the user pressed the button to end her own life.

The president is said to have been confused by the sound of an alarm - thought to be a heart-rate monitor. The court heard how he continued to lean over the Sarco pod to peer inside, before the alarm ceases.

Australian euthanasia activist and inventor of the Sarco Philip Nitschke. Picture: Getty

The woman decided to take her life using the Sarco because of a longstanding disease, the company said. She had been diagnosed with skull base osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone marrow.

She said she had wished to die “for at least two years” after suffering from the “very serious illness that involves severe pain”.

Due to an immune disorder, the woman was unable to receive effective treatment for her osteomyelitis, The Last Resort disclosed.

After being notified of her death by the two lawyers involved in the project and present at the scene, the police swept the forest and arrested everyone near the Sarco, including a photographer for Volkskrant.

In September, chief prosecutor Sticher told Swiss newspaper Blick: “We warned them in writing, we said that if they came to Schaffhausen and used Sarco, they would face criminal consequences.'

Everyone arrested has since been released except for Willet. Volkskrant has questioned why Sticher has not publicly accused Willet of 'intentional homicide' but has been using the suspicion to get judges to extend Willet's custody.

A criminal investigation into the pod is underway and all of the 371 active applications have been suspended for use.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK