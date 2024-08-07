From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

Four men have been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

The sentences of the first rioters jailed following a week of far-right disorder across the country have been revealed.

This week has seen the first rioters jailed following a week of violent disorder across the country, with sentences ranging from two months to three years behind bars.

Dozens of riots, fuelled by the far-right, have swept across towns and cities, largely in England, since the killing of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, last Monday.

Police have charged over 120 people in the last week, as Sir Keir Starmer warned all who take part in riots will feel the “full force of the law.”

False information had circulated shortly after the killings that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker, leading to mosques and migrant hotels being targeted.

And the last two days have seen the first jail sentences announced as authorities crack down on rioters.

Here are the jail sentences announced so far….

James Nelson, 19

James Nelson, of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, born December 19, 2005, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage during the disorder in Bolton.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment after attending Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, August, 7

James Nelson. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Derek Drummond, 58

Derek Drummond, from Southport, was given three years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting a police officer during the riot in his town last Tuesday, the first of several violent stand-offs with police that have rocked the UK over the past week.

He was accused of punching an officer and shouting "s****houses" at them during the riot.

The officer was left with several injuries including cuts and bruises to his arms.

Derek Drummond. Picture: Merseyside Police

Liam Riley, 40

Riley was jailed for taking part in the Liverpool riot on Saturday.

The 40-year-old was arrested on the scene after approaching police aggressively.

He has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after committing violent disorder and racially aggravated harassment.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “Riley was heavily involved in disorder that brought violence, fear and destruction to the streets of our city.

“This disorder left officers injured and families running for safety. It was mindless, reckless and frankly disgraceful.

“Riley now has plenty of time in a prison cell to reflect on the impact of his actions.”

ACC White added: “We are grateful for the support of the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts who have helped deliver a swift and effective conviction for Riley.

“I hope his jailing sends a very clear message that everyone in law enforcement is determined to make sure those who indulge in such mindless behaviour find themselves in a prison cell for a long time.

“If you choose to take to the streets in this way, you can expect to find yourself in exactly the same position as Liam Riley.”

Liam Riley. Picture: Merseyside Police

Declan Geiran, 29

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson to a police vehicle after being caught trying to set a van on fire.

Geiran was sentenced to 30 months months behind bars.

ACC White said: “Geiran not only engaged in this despicable behaviour, he was then seen trying to set fire to a police van.

“That van had to be taken off the road for repairs, leaving officers short of a vehicle that is a vital part of their ability to attend incidents and protect the public.”

He added: “In this case and others, officers have acted swiftly to detain an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service have rapidly approved charges and the courts have moved very quickly to secure a sentencing.

“Just four days after trying to burn a police van, Geiran has been driven in the back of a prison van to serve a 30 month term in jail.

“The message is clear: if you get involved in disorder, don’t count on ending the week at home with your family.”

Declan Geiran. Picture: Merseyside Police

Keir Starmer, other politicians, and community leaders have condemned the rioting and vowed that the wrongdoers will face the full force of the law. Some 400 people have been arrested, with around 100 charged with crimes so far.

It has also led to fears of clashes between far-right and Muslim groups, after a Birmingham pub was targeted on Monday afternoon. A group had gathered to defend a mosque after a rumour that a far-right group was planning to meet.

More riots are expected on Wednesday evening, despite the swift arrests and charges.

Riot Police in Liverpool on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Prosecution Service said in response to the sentences: “Today, the first prison sentences have been handed down for offenders involved in the widespread and unacceptable disorder we saw in Southport and Liverpool last week.

“Drummond, Riley and Geiran’s actions would have caused panic, revulsion and chaos in their local communities.

“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.

Anti-migration protesters riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Picture: Getty

“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.

“Violence, rioting and aggression will never be tolerated in this country and we stand ready to use the full force of the law against any others who have been, or are considering, joining these intolerable scenes.

“The Crown Prosecution Service’s message is clear: Whatever your motivation for targeting police, inciting hatred, or wreaking havoc on your local community, you will be swiftly punished.

“Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice. They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever.

An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester. Picture: Getty

“There are hundreds of prosecutors working flat out across the country, making real-time charging decisions and helping put offenders before the courts.

“We will continue to work side by side with our police partners to ensure the criminal justice system responds to any and all incidents of disorder as swiftly as possible.

“Let today’s result serve as a warning to all those who carry out criminality on our streets – you will always suffer the consequences. Thank you.”