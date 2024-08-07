From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

7 August 2024, 17:28

Four men have been jailed
Four men have been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

The sentences of the first rioters jailed following a week of far-right disorder across the country have been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week has seen the first rioters jailed following a week of violent disorder across the country, with sentences ranging from two months to three years behind bars.

Dozens of riots, fuelled by the far-right, have swept across towns and cities, largely in England, since the killing of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, last Monday.

Police have charged over 120 people in the last week, as Sir Keir Starmer warned all who take part in riots will feel the “full force of the law.”

False information had circulated shortly after the killings that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker, leading to mosques and migrant hotels being targeted.

And the last two days have seen the first jail sentences announced as authorities crack down on rioters.

Here are the jail sentences announced so far….

Read more: Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

James Nelson, 19

James Nelson, of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, born December 19, 2005, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage during the disorder in Bolton.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment after attending Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, August, 7

James Nelson
James Nelson. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Derek Drummond, 58

Derek Drummond, from Southport, was given three years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting a police officer during the riot in his town last Tuesday, the first of several violent stand-offs with police that have rocked the UK over the past week.

He was accused of punching an officer and shouting "s****houses" at them during the riot.

The officer was left with several injuries including cuts and bruises to his arms.

Derek Drummond
Derek Drummond. Picture: Merseyside Police

Liam Riley, 40

Riley was jailed for taking part in the Liverpool riot on Saturday.

The 40-year-old was arrested on the scene after approaching police aggressively.

He has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after committing violent disorder and racially aggravated harassment.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “Riley was heavily involved in disorder that brought violence, fear and destruction to the streets of our city.

“This disorder left officers injured and families running for safety. It was mindless, reckless and frankly disgraceful.

“Riley now has plenty of time in a prison cell to reflect on the impact of his actions.”

ACC White added: “We are grateful for the support of the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts who have helped deliver a swift and effective conviction for Riley.

“I hope his jailing sends a very clear message that everyone in law enforcement is determined to make sure those who indulge in such mindless behaviour find themselves in a prison cell for a long time.

“If you choose to take to the streets in this way, you can expect to find yourself in exactly the same position as Liam Riley.”

Liam Riley
Liam Riley. Picture: Merseyside Police

Declan Geiran, 29

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson to a police vehicle after being caught trying to set a van on fire.

Geiran was sentenced to 30 months months behind bars.

ACC White said: “Geiran not only engaged in this despicable behaviour, he was then seen trying to set fire to a police van.

“That van had to be taken off the road for repairs, leaving officers short of a vehicle that is a vital part of their ability to attend incidents and protect the public.”

He added: “In this case and others, officers have acted swiftly to detain an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service have rapidly approved charges and the courts have moved very quickly to secure a sentencing.

“Just four days after trying to burn a police van, Geiran has been driven in the back of a prison van to serve a 30 month term in jail.

“The message is clear: if you get involved in disorder, don’t count on ending the week at home with your family.”

Declan Geiran
Declan Geiran. Picture: Merseyside Police

Keir Starmer, other politicians, and community leaders have condemned the rioting and vowed that the wrongdoers will face the full force of the law. Some 400 people have been arrested, with around 100 charged with crimes so far.

It has also led to fears of clashes between far-right and Muslim groups, after a Birmingham pub was targeted on Monday afternoon. A group had gathered to defend a mosque after a rumour that a far-right group was planning to meet.

More riots are expected on Wednesday evening, despite the swift arrests and charges.

Riot Police in Liverpool on Saturday
Riot Police in Liverpool on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Prosecution Service said in response to the sentences: “Today, the first prison sentences have been handed down for offenders involved in the widespread and unacceptable disorder we saw in Southport and Liverpool last week.

“Drummond, Riley and Geiran’s actions would have caused panic, revulsion and chaos in their local communities.

“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.

Anti-migration protesters riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham
Anti-migration protesters riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Picture: Getty

“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.

“Violence, rioting and aggression will never be tolerated in this country and we stand ready to use the full force of the law against any others who have been, or are considering, joining these intolerable scenes.

“The Crown Prosecution Service’s message is clear: Whatever your motivation for targeting police, inciting hatred, or wreaking havoc on your local community, you will be swiftly punished.

“Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice. They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever.

An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester
An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester. Picture: Getty

“There are hundreds of prosecutors working flat out across the country, making real-time charging decisions and helping put offenders before the courts.

“We will continue to work side by side with our police partners to ensure the criminal justice system responds to any and all incidents of disorder as swiftly as possible.

“Let today’s result serve as a warning to all those who carry out criminality on our streets – you will always suffer the consequences. Thank you.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Two held in Vienna amid fears of Taylor Swift concert attack

Titanic Tourist Sub Lawsuit

Family of explorer who died in Titan sub implosion seek 50m dollars in damages

Angela Rayner criticised Robert Jenrick for the comments

Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft (Nasa via AP)

Nasa delays next launch to buy more time at space station for troubled capsule

A doctor has been arrested over the deaths of four elderly patients

Doctor accused of murdering four elderly patients before setting fire to their homes to cover tracks

Putin was told that 1,000 troops had crossed into Ukraine

One thousand Ukrainian troops cross over Russian border, as Putin hits out at 'large-scale provocation'

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference (Gloria Calvi/AP)

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest

Shamima Begum's lawyers have indicated they will take her British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Shamima Begum's lawyer to take British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'

Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Humza Yousaf

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

Latest News

See more Latest News

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'
A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

A sign for the new dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches new perfume for dogs

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Polish man sentenced to four months for assaulting Danish PM – reports

Police officers disperse a group of residents chanting "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest)" at a counter-gathering ahead of an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists.

UK riots live: Hundreds of counter protesters gather across England with dozens of far right rallies expected
The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, (right: pictured together) was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre.

Crown Princess of Norway's son charged with assault of a woman and 'detained for 30 hours'

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena

BTS star ‘deeply sorry’ after being fined for driving an e-scooter drunk

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has denied the claims

Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots
Philippine Navy personnel watch the Canadian vessel HMCS Montreal (FFH336) during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity being held in the West Philippine Sea,

US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage military drills in South China Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit