First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection

14 March 2023, 10:02

Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown
Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The first stamps featuring King Charles' silhouette have been revealed, with the historic floral set a nod to the green-fingered monarch's love of gardening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles' uncrowned profile, can be seen in silver and facing to the right in the top left hand corner of the collection of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation's favourite flowers.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II's famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath.

Royal Mail said the debut was a significant milestone in British philatelic history.

The late Queen's silhouette - with her laurel wreath - has featured on special stamps since 1966.

The final set using the Queen's image was unveiled last month in honour of the 100th anniversary of steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that Charles has not shared £650m inheritance from the Queen with siblings

Read more: Archie and Lilibet 'not invited' to King Charles' coronation as Harry and Meghan 'set to be given cold shoulder'

The final set of stamps to feature the late Queen's silhouette
The final set of stamps to feature the late Queen's silhouette. Picture: PA

The delicate sweet pea - one of the late Queen's favourite blooms - is among the chosen flowers, photographed in detail on a white background in the latest set.

Another celebrates the sunflower - also the national flower of Ukraine which has become a symbol of solidarity with the war-torn country.

The other flowers in the first class set are a purple iris, a pink lily, a fuchsia, an orange-red tulip, a dark pink peony, a bright orange nasturtium, a pale pink rose and a light purple-tinted dahlia.

The creation of the King's silhouette was a collaboration between illustrator Andrew Davidson, Royal Mail's head of design and editorial and Marcus James, and Ian Chilvers, from design agency Atelier Works.

The final image was adjusted to ensure a likeness to the King's image on the definitive 'everyday' stamp.

The definitive stamps, which were unveiled last month and go on sale in April, show Charles' head and neck - without a crown - traditionally facing left as all monarchs have done since the Penny Black in 1840.

Charles, who is well known for his love of nature, is a keen hands-on gardener, who has spent more than 40 years transforming the grounds around Highgrove House - his private Gloucestershire retreat.

At his mother's funeral, the King chose flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove for the gold, pink, deep burgundy and white wreath which rested on her coffin, and included pink garden roses and dark purple dahlias.

The previously revealed definitive stamps will go on sale in April
The previously revealed definitive stamps will go on sale in April. Picture: Alamy

David Gold, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, said: "Britain is a nation of gardeners, and a love of flowers runs deep in our collective consciousness.

"His Majesty is known to be a passionate gardener and we are delighted that the first special stamps to feature his silhouette should be a celebration of some of the most popular flowers in British gardens."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Flowers mark our celebrations, our joys and our sorrows and, above all, they unify us through a pleasure that we can all understand."

The first class floral stamps are available to pre-order from March 14.

A presentation pack of the 10 stamps goes on general sale from March 23 and are priced at £10.40.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

Serving officer tells LBC she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago

Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and beat herself up with hammer jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore

Breaking
Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over health fears

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital

TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

Sweden NATO

Sweden’s PM says Finland likely to join Nato first due to Turkey’s opposition

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you

Bristol Crown Court heard how Crawford used "her penis" during the rape.

Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later
Antonio Neill, 24, sent a racist message to Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Man who racially abused Premier League player Ivan Toney banned from every single football stadium in the country

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery

Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

China to allow visa-free entry in bid to boost tourism

Joe Biden reassured Americans that their savings were safe

Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Jeremy Hunt 'prepares to boost tax free allowance on pensions by more than £500,000' in bid to stop early retirement

The frontrunner set to replace Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could ditch the Monarchy in favour of an independently elected head of state

Scotland could ditch monarchy within five years of independence SNP frontrunner Humza Yousaf announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Politics

Netanyahu and allies push ahead with law to weaken Supreme Court

Lord Richard Harrington has told LBC the Homes for Ukraine scheme should be replicated for other asylum seekers.

Ex-minister joins Ukraine host families in call for end to refugee 'favouritism'

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missiles launch

North Korea launches two missiles to sea as allies hold drills

A police car and a Transport Quebec truck guard the perimeter of a fatal accident, in Amqui, Quebec

Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

The Government’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle in spite of concerns from Conservative backbenchers.

Government wins crunch vote on controversial small boats bill despite backbench backlash

A police community support officer who was caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms has been jailed after admitting to a string of child sex offences.

PCSO who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms and engaged in sex acts with girls online jailed
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly

Rishi Sunak has said the UK, US and Australia will work together “keeping our oceans free”

Rishi Sunak strikes multi-billion-pound submarine deal with US and Australia amid growing threat from China
A man stands outside his damaged home in Blantyre, Malawi

Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi and Mozambique

Grain is unloaded

60-day extension of wartime grain export deal acceptable, says Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit